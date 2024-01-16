Saturday, January 20, 2024
Lake Hiawatha’s Hailey Budney Receives Dean’s List Recognition at Trine University

Hailey Budney

PARSIPPANY — Trine University proudly announces that Hailey Budney, a dedicated student from Lake Hiawatha, has achieved the prestigious honor of being named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester.

Hailey Budney is pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering, showcasing her commitment to academic excellence. To earn a place on Trine University’s Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours while maintaining a grade point average within the range of 3.500 to 3.749.

Trine University, recognized on an international scale, stands as a private, co-educational, and residential institution offering a wide array of educational opportunities. The university encompasses various schools and colleges, including the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, Brooks College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences, and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.

Trine University’s commitment to excellence is further reflected in its membership in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, offering a robust lineup of 37 intercollegiate sports, with 27 of them competing in NCAA Division III. Additionally, the university boasts the ownership of the acclaimed 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, Trine University’s presence extends across a 450-acre campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne.

Furthermore, Trine offers education centers in Detroit, Michigan, Phoenix, Arizona, and Reston, Virginia, with its programs accessible globally through TrineOnline. Join the conversation and explore the academic excellence at Trine University by using the hashtag #TrineU.

