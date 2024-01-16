Driver Arrested for DUI Following Collision with Utility Pole on Route 46

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, January 13, at around 5:00 p.m., a collision involving a 2023 Black Ford Transit Connect Van occurred on Route 46 West, just in front of 50 Route 46, (Old Bloomfield Avenue and New Road). The driver, identified as Mr. Marek Hudela, 33, from Elmwood Park, collided with a utility pole in this incident.

Upon the arrival of Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Lampros Nicos at the scene, he detected the odor of alcohol on Mr. Hudela’s breath. Officer Nicos questioned Mr. Hudela about his alcohol consumption, initially receiving a denial. However, Mr. Hudela later admitted to having consumed two beers approximately two hours before the accident.

Subsequently, Officer Nicos conducted several field sobriety tests, which Mr. Hudela failed. Consequently, Mr. Marek Hudela was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Following his arrest, Mr. Hudela was taken to Parsippany Police headquarters, where he refused to provide breath samples for testing. He now faces charges including Driving Under the Influence (39:4-50), Reckless Driving (39:4-96), and Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test (39:4-50A). All three charges necessitate a court appearance, scheduled for February 20.

Corigliano Towing was called to the scene to remove Mr. Hudela’s vehicle, and he was later released into the custody of a responsible adult, who signed the John’s Law Form, a procedure facilitated by Patrolman David Ribaudo.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the individual(s) are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.