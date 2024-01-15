Morris County Under Winter Weather Advisory: Snowfall Expected with Slippery Road Conditions

MORRIS COUNTY — The National Weather Service has released a Winter Weather Advisory for the surrounding region, which will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. on January 15 until 4:00 p.m. on January 16. The forecast anticipates the onset of snowfall after 2:00 a.m. with a potential accumulation of 1-2 inches. Snowfall is expected to persist through Tuesday, with the possibility of new snow accumulating between 1 to 3 inches, according to the weather experts.

Please be prepared for potentially slippery road conditions, as these hazardous weather conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes.