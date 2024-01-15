Saturday, January 20, 2024
Carly Gladstone Earns Dean’s List Recognition at Miami University for Academic Excellence

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Miami University has bestowed the honor of Dean’s List recognition upon those students who achieved academic excellence in the Fall semester of 2023 by ranking in the top twenty percent of their respective divisions. Among these accomplished scholars is Carly Gladstone.

Miami University, a publicly acclaimed institution, is situated in Oxford, Ohio. Boasting a robust student body of nearly 19,000 individuals, Miami University uniquely blends a diverse array of robust academic programs with a dedicated faculty renowned for their passion for teaching, delivering the kind of personalized attention typically associated with smaller educational institutions.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

