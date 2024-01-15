Shoplifting Suspect Dennis Lake: From Walmart Aisles to Police Custody

PARSIPPANY — Hanover Township Police Officer Brian Morrisroe apprehended two individuals, Dennis Lake, 48, Lake Hiawatha, and Adele Todd, 41, residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Cedar Knolls, on charges related to assault.



Officer Morrisroe received a call regarding a shoplifting incident in progress at Walmart on Thursday, December 21.



Upon arriving at the scene, he discovered the suspected shoplifters in the process of loading merchandise into their vehicle. He issued orders for them to cease their activities and place their hands on the vehicle. However, they refused to comply and began resisting arrest. Given the active resistance and assault on the officers, additional law enforcement personnel were called in for assistance.

After a brief altercation, both Lake and Todd were apprehended and subsequently taken to the Hanover Township Police Headquarters for processing. They were formally charged with shoplifting goods exceeding $1,800 in value, conspiracy, obstruction, harassment, and resisting arrest. Dennis Lake faced additional charges, including disorderly conduct, and received motor vehicle summonses for various violations such as expired inspection, obstructed view, cracked windshield, and operating an unsafe vehicle.

Adele Todd was also charged with aggravated assault, being under the influence, and hindering law enforcement. During her time in custody, she intentionally obstructed the toilet in the holding cell, leading to an additional charge of criminal mischief. Dennis Lake was released, pending his court date, while Adele Todd was transported to Morris County Correctional Facility, where she will await her court date.

