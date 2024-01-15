Saturday, January 20, 2024
Shoplifting Suspect Dennis Lake: From Walmart Aisles to Police Custody

PARSIPPANY — Hanover Township Police Officer Brian Morrisroe apprehended two individuals, Dennis Lake, 48, Lake Hiawatha, and Adele Todd, 41, residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Cedar Knolls, on charges related to assault.

Officer Morrisroe received a call regarding a shoplifting incident in progress at Walmart on Thursday, December 21.

Upon arriving at the scene, he discovered the suspected shoplifters in the process of loading merchandise into their vehicle. He issued orders for them to cease their activities and place their hands on the vehicle. However, they refused to comply and began resisting arrest. Given the active resistance and assault on the officers, additional law enforcement personnel were called in for assistance.

After a brief altercation, both Lake and Todd were apprehended and subsequently taken to the Hanover Township Police Headquarters for processing. They were formally charged with shoplifting goods exceeding $1,800 in value, conspiracy, obstruction, harassment, and resisting arrest. Dennis Lake faced additional charges, including disorderly conduct, and received motor vehicle summonses for various violations such as expired inspection, obstructed view, cracked windshield, and operating an unsafe vehicle.

Adele Todd was also charged with aggravated assault, being under the influence, and hindering law enforcement. During her time in custody, she intentionally obstructed the toilet in the holding cell, leading to an additional charge of criminal mischief. Dennis Lake was released, pending his court date, while Adele Todd was transported to Morris County Correctional Facility, where she will await her court date.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the individual(s) are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
