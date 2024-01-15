Eight NJSFWC Clubs Unite for 2024 Day of Service Supporting Domestic Violence Victims

PARSIPPANY — On January 15, 2024, which marked Martin Luther King Day, eight clubs affiliated with the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC) came together for a noble cause. They actively participated in the 2024 NJSFWC Day of Service held at the Parsippany PAL Building.

This year’s Day of Service was dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence, highlighting the importance of addressing this pressing issue in society. Several prominent agencies joined hands to support this initiative, including Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services (DASI) from Sussex County, Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Crisis Center (DASAAC) from Warren County, JBWS, and Homeless Solutions Morristown Family Shelter, all located in Morris County.

To facilitate their charitable efforts, each agency provided lists of essential items that the club members could donate. These generous contributions were brought to the Day of Service event, where forty-one dedicated members from various clubs worked diligently to sort and package over 875 items. These items were subsequently handed over to the respective agencies for distribution among their clients in need.

The event saw the presence of Diane Williams, CEO of JBWS, who expressed her gratitude to the participants for their invaluable support in assisting victims of domestic abuse. She reminded everyone of the significance of their efforts, emphasizing that each one of us may know someone in need of help in such challenging situations.

Jayne Murphy-Morris, JBWS Volunteer Coordinator, also attended the event, bringing additional personal hygiene items. These items were diligently packed by the ladies along with some of the donated items to create kits for new arrivals, who often come with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

In addition to their support for domestic violence victims, some of the ladies took the time to fill out greeting cards for the families of children suffering from cancer. These heartfelt cards will be given to the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation (ECF) for distribution to these families, spreading comfort and support.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, a part of both the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), continues to play an active role in community service. These organizations are among the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the country and the state. They provide opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. The club holds its General Meetings on the fourth Monday of each month from September through April at 7:00 p.m.

If you are interested in learning more about the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills and its community involvement, you can contact Ginny at (973) 887-0336. You can also find more information on their official website by clicking here, or reach out to them via email at womansclubofpth@gmail.com. Additionally, you can follow their activities and updates on Facebook and Instagram.

About the New Jersey State Federations of Women’s Clubs: The New Jersey State Federations of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), a volunteer community service organization, was established in 1894 and is headquartered on the Douglass College campus in New Brunswick, NJ. The NJSFWC played a pivotal role in founding the New Jersey College for Women, now known as Douglass College (Rutgers), in 1918. In the year 2020, the organization, with a membership exceeding 5800, reported almost 16,963 community service projects involving over 320,119 volunteer hours and $2.3 million in cash and in-kind donations. The NJSFWC is an esteemed member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), headquartered in Washington, DC, which stands as the world’s largest and oldest women’s volunteer community service organization.

For further information regarding the NJSFWC and details about joining a local club, please call (732) 249-5474 or visit their official website by clicking here.