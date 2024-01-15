Saturday, January 20, 2024
HomeLocal NewsEight NJSFWC Clubs Unite for 2024 Day of Service Supporting Domestic Violence...
Local News

Eight NJSFWC Clubs Unite for 2024 Day of Service Supporting Domestic Violence Victims

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
214
Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Hosts the Highlands District Day of Service

PARSIPPANY — On January 15, 2024, which marked Martin Luther King Day, eight clubs affiliated with the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC) came together for a noble cause. They actively participated in the 2024 NJSFWC Day of Service held at the Parsippany PAL Building.

This year’s Day of Service was dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence, highlighting the importance of addressing this pressing issue in society. Several prominent agencies joined hands to support this initiative, including Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services (DASI) from Sussex County, Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Crisis Center (DASAAC) from Warren County, JBWS, and Homeless Solutions Morristown Family Shelter, all located in Morris County.

To facilitate their charitable efforts, each agency provided lists of essential items that the club members could donate. These generous contributions were brought to the Day of Service event, where forty-one dedicated members from various clubs worked diligently to sort and package over 875 items. These items were subsequently handed over to the respective agencies for distribution among their clients in need.

The event saw the presence of Diane Williams, CEO of JBWS, who expressed her gratitude to the participants for their invaluable support in assisting victims of domestic abuse. She reminded everyone of the significance of their efforts, emphasizing that each one of us may know someone in need of help in such challenging situations.

Jayne Murphy-Morris, JBWS Volunteer Coordinator, also attended the event, bringing additional personal hygiene items. These items were diligently packed by the ladies along with some of the donated items to create kits for new arrivals, who often come with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

In addition to their support for domestic violence victims, some of the ladies took the time to fill out greeting cards for the families of children suffering from cancer. These heartfelt cards will be given to the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation (ECF) for distribution to these families, spreading comfort and support.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, a part of both the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), continues to play an active role in community service. These organizations are among the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the country and the state. They provide opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. The club holds its General Meetings on the fourth Monday of each month from September through April at 7:00 p.m.

If you are interested in learning more about the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills and its community involvement, you can contact Ginny at (973) 887-0336. You can also find more information on their official website by clicking here, or reach out to them via email at womansclubofpth@gmail.com. Additionally, you can follow their activities and updates on Facebook and Instagram.

About the New Jersey State Federations of Women’s Clubs: The New Jersey State Federations of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), a volunteer community service organization, was established in 1894 and is headquartered on the Douglass College campus in New Brunswick, NJ. The NJSFWC played a pivotal role in founding the New Jersey College for Women, now known as Douglass College (Rutgers), in 1918. In the year 2020, the organization, with a membership exceeding 5800, reported almost 16,963 community service projects involving over 320,119 volunteer hours and $2.3 million in cash and in-kind donations. The NJSFWC is an esteemed member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), headquartered in Washington, DC, which stands as the world’s largest and oldest women’s volunteer community service organization.

For further information regarding the NJSFWC and details about joining a local club, please call (732) 249-5474 or visit their official website by clicking here.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Carly Gladstone Earns Dean’s List Recognition at Miami University for Academic Excellence
Next article
Rear-End Collision on Route 46 in Parsippany Results in No Injuries
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.