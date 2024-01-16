Saturday, January 20, 2024
Rear-End Collision on Route 46 in Parsippany Results in No Injuries

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On Monday, January 15, around 1:30 p.m., a vehicle operated by Mr. Isidoro DiMaio was traveling westbound on Route 46, nearing Baldwin Road. As the traffic signal turned red, Mr. DiMaio came to a stop. However, a vehicle driven by Mr. Terrence Sweeny from Mountain Lakes collided with the rear of Mr. DiMaio’s vehicle.

According to Mr. Sweeny’s statement to Parsippany Police Officer Pasquale Parisi, he was driving but became distracted, momentarily turning his head to the left and taking his eyes off the road, resulting in the collision with Mr. DiMaio.

Mr. DiMaio was behind the wheel of a 2022 Mercedes White Sprinter Cargo Van, while Mr. Sweeney was driving a 2016 Lexus RX2.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and Mr. Sweeney’s vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

No traffic citations were issued in this incident.

