Saturday, January 20, 2024
Make Money While Supporting Democracy: Poll Workers Needed

File Photo

PARSIPPANY — Your community needs you! By staffing a polling location, you will:

  • Earn $300 for working on Election Day and $21.44 per hour on in-person Early Voting days.
  • See our great democracy in action, firsthand, and enjoy the feeling that comes with contributing to your local community, your state, and your country.

Be a part of your democracy – become a Poll Worker! Poll Workers are trained to aid voters on Election Day, guide them through the voting process, and answer any questions voters have. They are a vital part of every election!

Residents of all ages, including college and High School students, are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications

  • Must be a registered voter in Morris County
  • Must be able to read and speak the English language
  • Must be able to work a full day. No half-day schedules

Training Requirements

  • New Poll Workers must attend training provided by the Board of Elections
  • All Poll Workers must attend training classes at least once every two years
  • When new Laws are introduced, mandatory training may be required for all
  • Training Classes are hands-on and approximately three and a half hours long. They are held 3 – 4 weeks before the Primary and General Elections.

Application Procedure

  1. Complete this Poll Worker Application
  2. You will be contacted eight weeks before the next election with the training class schedule.

Click here to apply.

