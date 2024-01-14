Make Money While Supporting Democracy: Poll Workers Needed

PARSIPPANY — Your community needs you! By staffing a polling location, you will:
- Earn $300 for working on Election Day and $21.44 per hour on in-person Early Voting days.
- See our great democracy in action, firsthand, and enjoy the feeling that comes with contributing to your local community, your state, and your country.
Be a part of your democracy – become a Poll Worker! Poll Workers are trained to aid voters on Election Day, guide them through the voting process, and answer any questions voters have. They are a vital part of every election!
Residents of all ages, including college and High School students, are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications
- Must be a registered voter in Morris County
- Must be able to read and speak the English language
- Must be able to work a full day. No half-day schedules
Training Requirements
- New Poll Workers must attend training provided by the Board of Elections
- All Poll Workers must attend training classes at least once every two years
- When new Laws are introduced, mandatory training may be required for all
- Training Classes are hands-on and approximately three and a half hours long. They are held 3 – 4 weeks before the Primary and General Elections.
Application Procedure
- Complete this Poll Worker Application
- You will be contacted eight weeks before the next election with the training class schedule.
Click here to apply.