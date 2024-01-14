Saturday, January 20, 2024
Community Rallying Together to Support Homeless Population in Morris County

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

MORRIS COUNTY — In an inspiring display of unity and compassion, Mutual Morris, a community organization dedicated to making a positive impact, has announced a heartfelt call to action. They are rallying the Morris County community to support their efforts in aiding the annual Point in Time survey of homelessness. With a strong desire to bring warmth and relief to those in need, Mutual Morris is actively seeking donations and volunteers to join their cause.

Mutual Morris is requesting donations of essential items that can make a significant difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness. Warm blankets, clothing, non-perishable food, and hygiene products are among the items needed to provide comfort and support during the survey.

Items in need:
•Socks
•Phone chargers
•Large Ziploc bags
•Snacks that are easy to carry and eat
•Water
•Reusable water bottles
•Small packages of toiletries like deodorant, moisturizer, lip balm, baby wipes, facial tissues, feminine hygiene

Additionally, Mutual Morris is extending an invitation to the community, urging all to come together on January 16 and 22 at the Morris County Library. On these dates, volunteers are encouraged to join the organization in sorting and packing the collected items into individual bags. It’s an opportunity not only to contribute to a meaningful cause but also to connect with fellow community members.

The event promises a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose, fostering a strong sense of community spirit. An event page has been set up on Facebook, where interested individuals can find more details and RSVP: Event Page Link.

Mutual Morris, through its dedicated members and supporters, aims to make a positive impact on the lives of those experiencing homelessness in Morris County. Their call to action reflects the power of community unity and the collective goodwill of individuals coming together to support a cause that transcends boundaries.

Drop off at 37 Beverly Road, Madison, or 104 Fox Hill Road, Parsippany.

For more information info@mutualmorris.com.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
