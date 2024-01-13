All Saints Academy Annual Tricky Tray Seeking Donations

PARSIPPANY — All Saints Academy is excited to announce its Annual Tricky Tray event, which will take place on Friday, February 9, at 189 Baldwin Road. Tickets are still available but selling quickly. To secure your tickets, please reach out to the school directly at (973) 334-4704.

All Saints Academy is extending an invitation to businesses in the surrounding areas to consider participating by contributing items, services, gift certificates, or by becoming a sponsor. The school serves students not only from Parsippany but also from Montville, Boonton, Denville, and beyond. In appreciation of your support, the names of donors will be acknowledged in the event program and featured on the event’s Facebook page, “All Saints Academy Annual Tricky Tray,” as space allows.

This event serves as the school’s largest fundraiser, and the funds raised play a pivotal role in providing current and future students with the necessary academic resources to excel. If you or your business would like to contribute, please contact Laura Febbi at LFebbi@gmail.com or call (973) 214-7520 for additional information.

All Saints Academy is a dynamic and diverse school community rooted in Catholic faith and tradition. The school offers a comprehensive education spanning from Preschool to Grade 8. Their mission is to foster the holistic development of each child and prepare students to evolve into self-assured, resourceful learners who embody responsibility, faith, and global citizenship. For more details or to schedule a tour, please call (973) 334-4704 or click here.