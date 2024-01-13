Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Scholarships Available

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High and Parsippany Hills seniors are encouraged to apply for multiple $1,000 scholarships open to ALL graduating seniors.

Scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing further education in a College, Trade/Technical school, or Nursing Program. Parsippany residents attending the Morris County School of Technology are eligible to apply for the Technical/Trade Scholarship. Apply through your school counselor and follow their timeline and procedures.

Scholarships have been awarded to hundreds of students over 65 years thanks to the club’s many successful fundraisers.



The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), which are the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the country/state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. General Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month September through April at 7:00 p.m.



To learn more about our upcoming General Meeting and our organization’s activities, you can get in touch with Ginny at (973) 887-0336, visit our website by clicking here, reach out via email at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.