Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor and Community Leaders Welcome Greenspan Family Eyecare to New Location

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, January 3, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, along with Senator Joe Pennacchio, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany Economic Development Committee, Vice Chair Dr. Maheta, Member Scott Donnelly, Jigar Shah, former Council President Loretta Gragnani, former Council Vice President Michael dePierro and Councilmember Judy Hernandez gathered to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Sheldon Greenspan, Dr. Lizzi, Dr. Smithgall-Brown, and their staff at the new location of Greenspan Family Eyecare.

The new facility, situated at 1055 Parsippany Boulevard, Suite 104, represents a state-of-the-art establishment that upholds the Greenspan Family Eyecare legacy of delivering high-quality eye care services to Parsippany and its surrounding areas.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Barberio expressed his appreciation, saying, “You have served this community for over 40 years and can count multiple generations of families as your patients. We appreciate you being a member of our community and look forward to many more years of your attentive care.”

While presenting a plaque to Dr. Greenspan, Chairman Frank Cahill expressed his gratitude, stating, “We highly value your decision to maintain Greenspan Family Eye Care within Parsippany. With a remarkable four decades of dedicated service in our community, your commitment to fulfilling eyecare needs has remained unwavering. Your extensive range of services encompasses the treatment and management of eye diseases and disorders, comprehensive eye examinations, as well as the provision of eyeglasses and contact lenses. Notably, Dr. Greenspan holds the esteemed position of being a member of the State Board of Optometry, appointed by the Governor of New Jersey. #PRIDEINPARSIPPANY. We sincerely thank you for your continued presence in our community!”

Greenspan Eye Care boasts state-of-the-art equipment, a crucial component in delivering top-notch eye examinations and treatments. Employing cutting-edge technology not only elevates the precision of diagnoses but also enhances patient comfort, resulting in the provision of optimal eye care services.

