Residential Burglary Investigation Underway After Break-In on Paris Place

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, January 11, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police were called to a home on Paris Place following a reported burglary. Initial findings revealed that an unidentified suspect(s) had unlawfully entered the residence between Tuesday, January 9, and January 11, by forcing their way in through the rear of the house and subsequently searching through its interior.

The investigation into this matter remains active, and individuals with any pertinent information are urged to reach out to the Parsippany Investigative Division at (973) 263-4300.