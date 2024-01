PARSIPPANY — On January 9, 2024, officers responded to a business on Edwards Road for a stolen vehicle. The victim advised officers that on December 23, 2023, a 2024 Freightliner M2 was stolen from their property. The truck was valued at approximately $150,000 by the victim.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parsippany Investigative Division at (973) 263-4300.