Saturday, January 20, 2024
Fire Quickly Extinguished at Days Inn; No Injuries Reported

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — A fire broke out in Room 227 of the Days Inn located at 3159 Route 46 on Friday, December 12, around 7:15 p.m. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Multiple fire departments, including the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department District 1, Parsippany District 5 Fire Department, Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 6, and Boonton Fire Department, swiftly responded to the incident.

Initial reports indicated that the fire had started on the second floor, leading to the evacuation of the building, which was filled with dense smoke. Thanks to the prompt response of the firefighters, the fire was rapidly extinguished. Subsequently, a fire investigator and fire prevention personnel were requested to the scene.

Local News

