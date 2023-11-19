United Way Seeks Volunteers for the Upcoming Holiday Season

MORRIS COUNTY — United Way of Northern New Jersey is calling on the community to support the growing number of participants in its annual holiday gift program, which aids thousands in need across the region.

This year marks the 34th iteration of the United Way Gifts of the Season program, where local residents and businesses are invited to buy holiday gifts. The program annually distributes over 6,000 gifts to children, teens, adults with special needs, and seniors facing financial challenges in northern New Jersey.

The focus of this gift drive is to assist those who are asset-limited, income-constrained, Employed (ALICE), as well as families living in poverty who struggle to afford basic necessities.

To contribute, individuals, community groups, and businesses can either fulfill specific gift requests or provide general gifts until Friday, December 8. United Way also welcomes gift cards and financial contributions to ensure all remaining gift needs are met, spreading holiday joy to all.

Donations to the program can be made by clicking here.

For additional details about the United Way Gifts of the Season, interested parties can email GiftsOfTheSeason@UnitedWayNNJ.org or call (973) 993-1160, extension 502.