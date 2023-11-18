200 Club of Morris County Celebrates Annual Meeting, Honors President Dr. D’Emidio for Dedication

MORRIS COUNTY — On Monday, November 13, the Birchwood Manor hosted the annual member meeting of The 200 Club of Morris County.
Dr. Robert D’Emidio, the Club President, initiated the evening’s proceedings, warmly welcoming the numerous members who gathered for this notable event. Following his introduction, each committee took turns presenting their reports, providing insights into their recent activities and achievements.
The event then welcomed Media Personality, Bill Spadea, to the stage. Spadea engaged the audience with his thoughts on state laws impacting police work and his perspective on potential future reforms.
A memorable moment of the evening was the presentation of a plaque to Dr. D’Emidio, honoring his dedication and tireless efforts on behalf of the club. This gesture underscored the appreciation and respect he has earned for his commitment to the organization.
Each year The 200 Club awards college, post-high school education, or vocational school scholarships to children of active or retired Morris County firefighters, police, EMTs,
members of local OEMs, as well as high school seniors who volunteer with a Morris County fire department or first aid squad. After carefully and anonymously reviewing applications, the Scholarship Committee chose these 16 deserving high school seniors to receive scholarships.
Fifteen of the students are embarking on their freshman year in the fall with a $5,000 scholarship from The Club. This year the following students received a scholarship: Brielle R. Bloch, Shannon Carey, Thomas DeNicola, Charlotte C. Eriksen, Misha A.Gill, Jacob M. Gringeri, Jack Lemongello, Nicholas C. Licata, Ricardo Nulman, Tiya Patel, Abigail Simon, Anna Thach, Daytona Turton, Parker Turton, Emily Zhao and John Zimmerman. The 2024 application opens on December 1.
Since 1971, The 200 Club of Morris County has welcomed ideas and participation from its
members to ensure that the programs are available for generations to come. They value diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, so if you have some time to spare throughout the year, they would love to speak with you about volunteer opportunities on a committee. You can familiarize yourself with each committee’s responsibilities by clicking here. You can also email 200clubofmorris@comcast.net or call 200 Club Administrator Lori Richmond at (973) 630-7933.