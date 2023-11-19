Sons of Italy’s 8th Annual Beefsteak Charity Event Celebrates Tremendous Success

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge 2561’s 8th Annual Charity Beefsteak and Comedy Night was a huge success with a sellout crowd in excess of 160 attendees filling the Bloomingdale Firemen’s Hall in Bloomingdale on Saturday, November 18. The evening was filled with plenty of camaraderie, laughter, and of course, great food.

Order Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 Officers: Vincent Viglione, Michael Zambito, Michael Fazzio, Pres. Robert Adamo, State President Stephen Camiscioli, and Joe Jannarone Jr.

For those not familiar, a beefsteak is a type of feast that originated in NYC in the 19th—century, where the all-you-can-eat sliced beef tenderloin is served over thinly sliced pieces of crusty bread on trays and eaten as finger food. You can eat until you either surrender or explode. The general practice actually is to eat the meat and leave the bread, which is often used to create assorted bread towers created by the group. It is a fun, family-style dinner where everyone seems to have a good time sharing these tender morsels.

Musical entertainment by Raquelle Rocco and John Moroski.

Throughout the meal guests were also treated to non-stop, live musical entertainment with the gorgeous voice of Raquelle Rocco filling the room, accompanied by John Moroski. Lots of applause from a very appreciative crowd for this very talented duo.

Prior to the arrival of the main course, salads, pasta, and Bloomingdale’s famous firehouse potatoes begin to arrive. I have to admit those potatoes, whatever they do, are amazing and could serve as a meal in themselves. Of course, everyone was waiting for those perfectly cooked, savory, buttery, slices of beef.

Perfectly cooked, savory, buttery, slices of beef

The loaded trays of beef seemed to disappear as quickly as they arrived, but no fear, the staff replenished them as quickly as they were devoured. It wasn’t long before everyone devoured enough beef to feed an army and threw their hands up in surrender.

Lou Amato, Vincent Viglione, and Jason Viglione were actively engaged in selling raffle tickets and 50/50s. The lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle ended up taking home a prize of $1300.00.

Assorted cookies and coffee served as dessert, with a nice treat of donated homemade specialty pizzelle from Andrea & Jessica of Pizzelle Sorella. Pizzelle are traditional Italian waffle cookies that serve as a perfect after-dinner treat. It was an excellent meal but coming next was the evening’s highly anticipated entertainment, a comedy act by Jim Dailakis. Dailakis has headlined in major comedy clubs, including Caroline’s, standup New York, Broadway Comedy Club, and Dangerfield’s in NYC. He’s also shared the stage with Jerry Seinfeld, Larry the Cable Guy, Kevin Nealon, and many others. His very funny act certainly had the room rocking.

The crowd poses for a group photo

In attendance from the Grand Lodge of New Jersey of the Order of Sons of Italy in America was State President, Stephen Camiscioli, who is a member of Haddon Heights, Lodge 2311, and who traveled quite a distance to join in the celebration.

The Morris County Lodge was founded as a non-profit organization, which contributes thousands of dollars to worthwhile local charities and families. 100% of what the Lodge raises in events like this goes directly back to local needy families as gift cards, and various local concerns, including but not limited to the Parsippany Food Pantry, High School Scholarships, the Valerie Fund, The Shelter for Battered Women, Alzheimer’s, and many more.