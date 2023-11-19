Delhi Delight: Authentic Northern Indian Cuisine from New Delhi’s Streets

PARSIPPANY — As my foodie friends and I ventured out for our next dining adventure we decided to visit a relatively new Parsippany eatery, specializing in Northern Indian cuisine, the Delhi Delight Restaurant. Delhi Delight, located at 285 Parsippany Road, opened for business on January 1, 2023. I had heard good things about this venue, so we were looking forward to our visit. The restaurant is in a stand-alone brick building, formerly the site of the Taj Mahal Restaurant, which is easy to spot by its highly visible maroon and orange pylon signage and outside color scheme, inviting you into the entrance of their parking area.

As you enter you may find Delhi Delight to be on the smaller side, but don’t fear, they can comfortably accommodate approximately 16 diners, so I would suggest making a reservation if you are going with a group. You will find yourself immediately greeted and sincerely welcomed on your arrival, in our case by our very amiable server, Bhandhu. Seated comfortably along the side of the dining room, our server Bhandhu, attentively ensured our table was properly prepared as she politely addressed any questions concerning the menu. Wines were uncorked and menus were perused in anticipation. Yes, Delhi Delight is BYOB.

The dining area is warm, cozy, immaculately clean, and comfortable. Thoughtfully spaced wooden tables fill the room, which enjoys wonderful ambient lighting from two large storefront windows that fully cover two sides of the dining area. The walls are a soft faux beige brick over real brick design, with tile floors, and some pendant lighting overhead, all creating a warm and soothing vibe. The Décor is simple but neat and adequate to complement the ambiance of the room. An ordering/pick up (for Take-Out Orders) station is located at the front of the restaurant giving you a view of the kitchen, which appears exceptionally clean and orderly, and where you can observe Chef Charanjeet Singh applying his craft.

I should note that Delhi Delight also has a separate party/meeting room that can accommodate 40 people, and which encompasses the majority of the building. The attractively decorated party room, like the dining area, offers comfortable seating, a buffet station, a salad station, and soft lighting; and the room appears perfect for a family gathering, private party, or meeting. Delhi Delight offers catering for up to 40 people at this location, as well as for up to 500 people off-site.

Pat Minutillo had a conversation with Charanjeet Singh, who shared that he moved to the U.S. from Delhi, India in 2017 and has since settled in Parsippany.

The Restaurant is independently owned, and family-operated by partners, Charanjeet Singh and Suresh Shetty. I did have the opportunity to sit down and talk with a very friendly Mr. Charanjeet Singh, who told me that he arrived in the U.S. from Delhi, India in 2017 and settled in Parsippany, along with his family. While in Delhi he owned and operated his own restaurant where he served multi-fusion cuisine, incorporating Northern & Southern Indian, Indochinese, and Italian specialties. It was his dream however to come to the U.S. and open his own place offering authentic northern Indian food to the community. He stated, I have a great passion and love for the food I serve, and there are no fusion foods in his current recipes. Every dish I serve is true, authentic, fresh Northern Indian cuisine, according to Mr. Singh. On a side note, he confided that his inspiration to bring those authentic recipes and cooking styles from Delhi to America was when his two daughters told him that they did not like most American food and missed the food from their native Delhi.

Mr. Singh acquired his passion for cooking from his older brother, a foodie who loved to cook, and who was a father figure and major influence on the young Charanjeet, as his father passed away when he was very young. They would often cook together at home where he honed and enhanced his early cooking skills. As faith would have it, in 2019 he grew friendly with his neighbor, Suresh Shetty, a Chef himself with 35 years in the restaurant industry. They quickly discovered they shared many of the same interests and passions, eventually leading to a partnership co-owning Delhi Delight. Their goal is to introduce authentic flavors from the streets of New Delhi to New Jersey.

Garlic Naan – Parantha

The menu covers most of the prominent Northern Indian fare, complete with vegetarian options. Appetizers, tandoor delectables, Rice & Biryani, Specialty Breads, desserts, and condiments were also available. Entrees included curries, tikkas, chicken, egg, and fish options on the non-veg side and dishes such as Paner Makhni, Yellow Dal Tadka, and Channa Masala to name just a few of the 15 or so veg dishes. Something for every palate!

Our choices of shared appetizers included a couple of orders of Samosa; a famous traditionally made Indian street food (a fried pastry with a savory filling). Just inhale the aroma, pause, and sink your teeth into that outer shell. Absolutely delicious! Vegetable Pakora; basically, Indian mixed vegetable fritters, spiced and fried until they are nice and crunchy, golden, and crispy. Vegetables never tasted better! And Murgh Malai Tikka; Simply, Murgh means Chicken Malai means cream, and Tikka refers to little chunks of chicken, meat, or vegetables marinated in a spicy mix. In this case, Tikkas are bite-sized pieces of chicken cooked in a creamy marinade with yogurt, cheese, ginger, garlic, and chili. Excellent! Tasty appetizers all around. All the appetizers were accompanied by a variety of chutney dipping sauces to enhance the already wonderful flavors.

We were able to sit back, relax, sip some wine, and discuss our individual entrees while totally wiping out those appetizers. For my entrée I went with Chicken Vindaloo; a hot, spicy Indian curry dish made with boneless chicken and known for its bold, aromatic, full-bodied flavor and heat. Lots of harmonious seasonings and chili peppers are combined together in this dish, creating a succulent curry flavoring. I prefer spicy food and I fully enjoyed this dish, but be careful, if you don’t like, or can’t eat spicy food there are plenty of other non-spicy options available.

Note that all the entrees come with servings of white rice and dipping sauces should you need them, and you’re going to want to order some Naan (Baked in a Tandoor) and/or Parathas (fried, flaky whole wheat flatbread). We ordered a couple of servings of both pieces of bread for dipping and to complement our food Indian style. Great dish! I would order it again.

Bob A. chose Lamb Curry; a well-balanced, richly spiced dish of baby lamb, with a mild curry sauce and deep savory flavors. He gave it a thumbs up. Mike F. went with the Chicken Tikka Masala; a tomato and cream-based sauce with chargrilled boneless chicken. The dish was rich and creamy, with a slight sweetness and mild tangy heat (you can always order it hotter if you like). The remainder of the group decided on the Butter Chicken, the most popular dish at most Indian restaurants. Mild in spiciness with a sweeter taste. It is a great choice for someone new to Indian cuisine. A mouth-watering, delicate boneless chicken cooked in spiced pureed tomatoes and milk cream. The overall consensus was that the meal was outstanding. From appetizers to dessert, we all had a Mango Lassi, a popular smooth and creamy textured yogurt-based drink with a sweet and tangy flavor. The meal was a home run.

“Spicy, rich, flavorful, and diverse are terms that are frequently used to describe Indian food”, and Delhi Delight seems to hit all the buttons. The utilization of unique combinations of flavor, along with a wide range of harmonious spices that are used in Indian cooking, makes Indian cuisine some of the most flavorful food in the world. There seems to be something for everybody’s taste, and for every occasion with Indian food, be it from the mild to moderate spices of the north, the much spicier food of the south, or any of the regional areas in between.

If you haven’t tried Indian cuisine as of yet, take the opportunity to get out and enjoy a great dining experience. We are very lucky in the Parsippany area to have so many diverse and wonderful dining opportunities right at our fingertips. And don’t be afraid to try something new. I think you will be pleasantly surprised.

Dine in – Take Out- Delivery; Ample Off-Road Parking – BYOB – Catering; 3.5% Credit Card Charge; Website: www.delhidelight.us

Delhi Delight Restaurant, 285 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054. (973) 585-4477.