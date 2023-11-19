Monday, November 20, 2023
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Proclaims ‘United Against Hate Week,’ Community Gathered for Unity Event

PARSIPPANY  — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio has issued a proclamation designating the week of November 12-18 as United Against Hate Week. Additionally, the mayor encourages all citizens to acknowledge the worth of every individual by joining together in opposition to hate.

The “Repairing OUR World – United Against Hate” event was held on November 12, 2023, at Adath Shalom in Parsippany. This significant gathering was co-sponsored by numerous civic organizations and faith-based congregations, aiming to unite the community in a collective stance against hate. The event’s primary objective was to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds to foster a sense of unity and solidarity.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
