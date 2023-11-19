U.S. Military Veterans Serving at the MCPO Honored

MORRIS COUNTY — In honor of Veterans Day, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office began the annual tradition of recognizing U.S. Military Veterans who serve in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The program was the idea of the former Chief of Staff Daniel Pfeiffer, himself an Army Veteran.

On November 14, 2023, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and his command staff again recognized Veterans Day with members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office who served in the United States Armed Forces before pursuing a career with the Prosecutor’s Office. Twenty-two (22) current and former members have been recognized as U.S. Veterans. This year, Christopher Cannon, a U.S. Air Force and Army Veteran, and recently appointed Detective at the office, was presented with a certificate of recognition for his service.

The following list identifies each member, and the respective military branch in which they served:

Chief of Staff Daniel Pfeiffer U.S. Army Chief Robert McNally U.S. Marine Corps Captain Harrison Dillard U.S. Army Detective Supervisor Christopher Vanadia U.S. Army Lieutenant Michael Gomez U.S. Army Sergeant Jimmy Atoche U.S. Army Detective Supervisor Joseph Ellis U.S. Army Detective Supervisor Muhammad Thoma U.S. Marine Corps Assistant Prosecutor Julian Hill U.S. Army Detective Janet Thai U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Edward Jones U.S. Air Force Sergeant Robert McDermott U.S. Coast Guard Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Francine Ehrenberg U.S. Army Detective Edward Mitreuter U.S. Marine Corps Assistant Prosecutor Robert Preziosi U.S. Army Director Al Imperiale (Deceased) U.S. Army Agent John Jespersen U.S. Marine Corps Detective Anthony Del Viscovo U.S. Air Force Detective Owen M. Curry U.S. Marine Corps Detective Thomas McEnroe U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Detective Dakota Keyworth U.S. Army Detective Christopher Cannon U.S. Air Force and Army

Prosecutor Carroll said, “The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office continues to recognize and support our military veterans who have chosen service before self, and after serving our Country, many have moved on to pursue law enforcement careers to continue this selfless approach to life.”