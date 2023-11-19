Sunday, November 19, 2023
HomeLocal NewsU.S. Military Veterans Serving at the MCPO Honored
Local NewsPolice and Fire

U.S. Military Veterans Serving at the MCPO Honored

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
21
Michael Gomez; Chief Robert McNally; Detective Christopher Cannon; Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll; Detective Dakota Keyworth
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — In honor of Veterans Day, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office began the annual tradition of recognizing U.S. Military Veterans who serve in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The program was the idea of the former  Chief of Staff Daniel Pfeiffer, himself an Army Veteran.

On November 14, 2023, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and his command staff again recognized Veterans Day with members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office who served in the United States Armed Forces before pursuing a career with the Prosecutor’s Office. Twenty-two (22) current and former members have been recognized as U.S. Veterans. This year, Christopher Cannon, a U.S. Air Force and Army Veteran, and recently appointed Detective at the office, was presented with a certificate of recognition for his service.

The following list identifies each member, and the respective military branch in which they served:

Chief of Staff Daniel PfeifferU.S. Army
Chief Robert McNallyU.S. Marine Corps
Captain Harrison DillardU.S. Army
Detective Supervisor Christopher VanadiaU.S. Army
Lieutenant Michael GomezU.S. Army
Sergeant Jimmy AtocheU.S. Army
Detective Supervisor Joseph EllisU.S. Army
Detective Supervisor Muhammad ThomaU.S. Marine Corps
Assistant Prosecutor Julian HillU.S. Army
Detective Janet ThaiU.S. Marine Corps
Lieutenant Edward JonesU.S. Air Force
Sergeant Robert McDermottU.S. Coast Guard
Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Francine EhrenbergU.S. Army
Detective Edward MitreuterU.S. Marine Corps
Assistant Prosecutor Robert PreziosiU.S. Army
Director Al Imperiale (Deceased)U.S. Army
Agent John JespersenU.S. Marine Corps
Detective Anthony Del ViscovoU.S. Air Force
Detective Owen M. CurryU.S. Marine Corps
Detective Thomas McEnroeU.S. Marine Corps Reserve
Detective Dakota KeyworthU.S. Army
Detective Christopher CannonU.S. Air Force and Army

Prosecutor Carroll said, “The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office continues to recognize and support our military veterans who have chosen service before self, and after serving our Country, many have moved on to pursue law enforcement careers to continue this selfless approach to life.”

spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Proclaims ‘United Against Hate Week,’ Community Gathered for Unity Event
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

- Advertisment -spot_img

recent posts

Load more

school scene

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »