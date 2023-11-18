Community Gathers in Honor and Remembrance on Veterans Day, Celebrating Service and Sacrifice

PARSIPPANY — A significant gathering of veterans, their families, and friends assembled to partake in the commemorative event, on Saturday, November 11 in Veteran’s Memorial Park. Among the attendees were notable figures such as County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella. Siobhan Mary Fuller-McConnell, a Gold Star Mother, was also in attendance.

Council Vice President Michael J. dePierro, who is also a veteran, effectively led the ceremony, donning his service cap and a VFW jacket with pride.

The ceremony commenced with a striking Presentation of Colors by the Color Guards from the American Legion Post 249 and VFW Post 10184. This was followed by a moving invocation from Deacon Len Deo of St. Ann’s RC Church and the National Anthem, elegantly sung by local Parsippany resident Michelle Musolino-Roberts.

Deacon Len Deo of St. Ann’s RC Church

Abigail Thurkauf from Troop 95089 and Emma Sikora from Troop 97445 led the pledge of allegiance. Subsequently, Councilman DePierro delivered his introductory remarks and welcomed Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, who gave a heartfelt and engaging welcome address. Kelli Doucette, speaking on behalf of Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Council President Loretta Gragnani then presented “The Nobel and the Brave: A Veteran’s Day Tribute.”

Kelli Doucette, speaking on behalf of Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill

Father David Pickins, Pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Church, offered a poignant “Prayer of Remembrance.” The ceremony’s solemnity continued with the “Laying of the Wreaths,” conducted by Mark Miller, Commander of VFW Post 10184, and Bruce Michels, Senior Vice-Commander of American Legion Post 249.

National Anthem, elegantly sung by local Parsippany resident Michelle Musolino-Roberts.

Highlighting the event, Parsippany High School student Dominick Caponegro played the Taps, and Councilman dePierro read “Just a Common Soldier,” a poem that resonates deeply on such occasions, paying homage to all veterans. As the event neared its conclusion, attendees enjoyed a beautiful rendition of “God Bless America” by Parsippany Hills High School students Jaylan Royal and Sophia Dourdoulakis.

Dominick Caponegro played the Taps

Councilman dePierro wrapped up the ceremonies with the “Retirement of Colors,” performed once again by the Color Guards of American Legion Post 249 and VFW Post 10184. This event served as a poignant reminder of Veterans Day’s significance, a day to honor and express gratitude towards America’s service members, past and present, for their unwavering patriotism, love of country, and dedication to serving and sacrificing for the greater good.

Abigail Thurkauf from Troop 95089 and Emma Sikora from Troop 97445 led the pledge of allegiance

“God Bless America” by Parsippany Hills High School students Jaylan Royal and Sophia Dourdoulakis

“Laying of the Wreaths,” conducted by Mark Miller, Commander of VFW Post 10184, and Bruce Michels, Senior Vice-Commander of American Legion Post 249.

