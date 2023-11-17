Ann Grossi Leads Tribute to Veterans: Ceremony Honoring American Legion and VFW Commanders

MORRIS COUNTY — On November 9, a special ceremony was hosted by Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Esq., to honor commanders from the American Legion.

Morris County Sheriff’s Honor Guard presented the flags to begin the event and Sheriff James Gannon led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Monsignor John Hart of Assumption Parish in Morristown officiated at the invocation.

The event recognized several individuals:

Dominick Sabol, Sr., Vice Commander of Morris County American Legion

Norus Achmetov from American Legion Post 59

Angel E. Soto from Randolph VFW Post 7333

James M. Koons of American Legion Post 59

Joseph Ostrowski from American Legion Post 43

Russell Jenkins, American Legion Post 423

Anthony Scozzafava, Boonton VFW Post 242

Ken Hanzl of Montville VFM Post 5481, serving as Morris County District Commander and National Aide-de-Camp

Michael K. Murphy, Jefferson VFW Post 564

Thomas Miller, RC Gulick VFW Post 5351

Stanley Demby, American Legion Post 91

Herman S. Marmon, American Legion Post 421

Kevin Killingback, American Legion Post 390

Donald Doty, American Legion Post 245

William F. Freeman, upcoming Commandant of USMA League D Detachment

Harold Liberatore, American Legion Post 279

Mark Miller, Troy Hills VFW Post 10184

Wayne Stine from George P. Siek, VFW Post 8096.

Detective Captain Aaron Tomasini of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office

Joe Garifo, Former Public Information Director at Morris County Government, acted as the event’s monitor. The speakers included Brigadier General John T. Reim, Detective Captain Aaron Tomasini of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and Ken Hanzl. Ann Grossi and Brigadier General Reim presented certificates to the honorees. Additional Citations were also provided by Senator Joseph Pennacchio and Senator Anthony Bucco.

Joe Garifo

The ceremony concluded with Natalia Fragomeni’s rendition of “God Bless America.”