Ann Grossi Leads Tribute to Veterans: Ceremony Honoring American Legion and VFW Commanders

MORRIS COUNTY — On November 9, a special ceremony was hosted by Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Esq., to honor commanders from the American Legion.
Morris County Sheriff’s Honor Guard presented the flags to begin the event and Sheriff James Gannon led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Monsignor John Hart of Assumption Parish in Morristown officiated at the invocation.
The event recognized several individuals:
- Dominick Sabol, Sr., Vice Commander of Morris County American Legion
- Norus Achmetov from American Legion Post 59
- Angel E. Soto from Randolph VFW Post 7333
- James M. Koons of American Legion Post 59
- Joseph Ostrowski from American Legion Post 43
- Russell Jenkins, American Legion Post 423
- Anthony Scozzafava, Boonton VFW Post 242
- Ken Hanzl of Montville VFM Post 5481, serving as Morris County District Commander and National Aide-de-Camp
- Michael K. Murphy, Jefferson VFW Post 564
- Thomas Miller, RC Gulick VFW Post 5351
- Stanley Demby, American Legion Post 91
- Herman S. Marmon, American Legion Post 421
- Kevin Killingback, American Legion Post 390
- Donald Doty, American Legion Post 245
- William F. Freeman, upcoming Commandant of USMA League D Detachment
- Harold Liberatore, American Legion Post 279
- Mark Miller, Troy Hills VFW Post 10184
- Wayne Stine from George P. Siek, VFW Post 8096.
Joe Garifo, Former Public Information Director at Morris County Government, acted as the event’s monitor. The speakers included Brigadier General John T. Reim, Detective Captain Aaron Tomasini of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and Ken Hanzl. Ann Grossi and Brigadier General Reim presented certificates to the honorees. Additional Citations were also provided by Senator Joseph Pennacchio and Senator Anthony Bucco.
The ceremony concluded with Natalia Fragomeni’s rendition of “God Bless America.”