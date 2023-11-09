Monday, November 13, 2023
Local News

Initial Results Indicate Carifi, Kandil, and McGrath as Front-Runners in Parsippany Council Election

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Paul Carifi, Jr., Adam Kandil, and Matt McGrath Gather at Lake Parsippany Clubhouse on Election Night.

PARSIPPANY  — Preliminary counts show Republicans Paul Carifi, Adam Kandil, and Matt McGrath ahead in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council contest against Democrats Judy Hernandez, Bernard Clarkin, and Matt Kavanagh.

Party Candidate Votes
Republican Paul Carifi, Jr. 4,464
Matt McGrath 4,403
Adam Kandil 4,353
Democrat Judy Hernandez 4,233
Matt Kavanagh 4,140
Bernie Clarkin 4,101

•November 9 is the deadline for receipt by the County Board of Elections of Mail-in Ballots by delivery of the USPS that do not bear a postmark of delivery.

•November 13 is the deadline for receipt of timely mailed postmarked Mail-in Ballots to the County Board of Elections.

•November 18 is the deadline for receipt of Cure forms by the County Board of Elections.

•November 22 is the meeting of the Board of Canvassers.

•November 27 is the deadline for the County Clerk to transmit the Official General Election results to the Secretary of State.

Editors Note: Results are unofficial. Early Voting and Initial Mail-In Ballots Counted and await Final Mail-In and Provisional Ballot Results.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
