Initial Results Indicate Carifi, Kandil, and McGrath as Front-Runners in Parsippany Council Election

PARSIPPANY — Preliminary counts show Republicans Paul Carifi, Adam Kandil, and Matt McGrath ahead in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council contest against Democrats Judy Hernandez, Bernard Clarkin, and Matt Kavanagh.

Party Candidate Votes Republican Paul Carifi, Jr. 4,464 Matt McGrath 4,403 Adam Kandil 4,353 Democrat Judy Hernandez 4,233 Matt Kavanagh 4,140 Bernie Clarkin 4,101

•November 9 is the deadline for receipt by the County Board of Elections of Mail-in Ballots by delivery of the USPS that do not bear a postmark of delivery.

•November 13 is the deadline for receipt of timely mailed postmarked Mail-in Ballots to the County Board of Elections.

•November 18 is the deadline for receipt of Cure forms by the County Board of Elections.

•November 22 is the meeting of the Board of Canvassers.

•November 27 is the deadline for the County Clerk to transmit the Official General Election results to the Secretary of State.

Editors Note: Results are unofficial. Early Voting and Initial Mail-In Ballots Counted and await Final Mail-In and Provisional Ballot Results.