Lake Parsippany Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Announcing Their Annual Pancake Breakfast

PARSIPPANY — The Lake Parsippany Ladies Auxiliary is hosting its Annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, November 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy delicious homemade pancakes, sausage, bagels, and more, along with coffee, tea, and orange juice.

Cost:

Adults: $10.00

Seniors (60 and older): $7.00

Children aged 2 to 8: $5.00

Children under two years old eat for free.

Don’t miss the chance to participate in a 50/50 raffle and a basket raffle at the Lake Parsippany Fire Department, located at 255 Halsey Road.

