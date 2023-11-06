Monday, November 6, 2023
Lake Parsippany Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Announcing Their Annual Pancake Breakfast

By Frank L. Cahill
Kathy Nolan serving the delicious pancake breakfast
PARSIPPANY — The Lake Parsippany Ladies Auxiliary is hosting its Annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, November 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy delicious homemade pancakes, sausage, bagels, and more, along with coffee, tea, and orange juice.

Cost:

  • Adults: $10.00
  • Seniors (60 and older): $7.00
  • Children aged 2 to 8: $5.00
  • Children under two years old eat for free.

Don’t miss the chance to participate in a 50/50 raffle and a basket raffle at the Lake Parsippany Fire Department, located at 255 Halsey Road.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
