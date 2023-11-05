Board of Education Candidate: Nicole DellaFave

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus reached out to all Board of Education candidates for the upcoming election. Here’s what Nicole DellaFave had to say.

Q. What is the role of the school board of education? What is the role of the Superintendent of Schools? (Please answer both parts):

A. The role of the board of education is to enforce current policies, be the voice of the constituents, and hold the school district accountable to represent the best interests of all students. They also hire the superintendent, which creates a domino effect for the rest of the district.