Board of Education Candidate: Nicole DellaFave

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus reached out to all Board of Education candidates for the upcoming election. Here’s what Nicole DellaFave had to say.
Q. What is the role of the school board of education? What is the role of the Superintendent of Schools? (Please answer both parts):
A. The role of the board of education is to enforce current policies, be the voice of the constituents, and hold the school district accountable to represent the best interests of all students. They also hire the superintendent, which creates a domino effect for the rest of the district.
- The superintendent is essentially the CEO of the school district. He or she sets the tone for how the district works. They hire and manage the administration, which effectively manages the rest of the staff. The superintendent is responsible for the direction in which the district trends.
Q. If you have not previously served on, or run for election to the Board of Education in the past, what motivated you to run at this time?
A. I was a teacher in Parsippany for 17 years. Being that I worked in the district I lived in, I could not run to be a board member. I have been out of the classroom for three years and would like to bring my voice – representing parents, teachers, and taxpayers, to the board. I see a need for fresh faces, new ideas, and positive energy!
Q. Between April 30, 2022, and April 30, 2023, how many Board of Education meetings have you attended?
A. Attending Bi-monthly meetings is only a fraction of the commitment needed by an elected board member. If you have attended less than three meetings during this time, how will you assure voters that you have the time and dedication to serve on the Board of Education?
Q. If elected to the Board of Education, what would be your three top priorities in detail?
A. Describe your plan to balance the needs/wants of your constituents, state and federal mandates, and your personal beliefs to ensure that school district policies are appropriate to these sometimes competing priorities.
Q. Describe your comfort level with fiscal responsibility and your ability to make difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions to maintain financial stability.
A. As a publicly elected Board of Education member, you are a constant representation of the Parsippany Board of Education, including on social media platforms. Describe how you would balance your personal opinions with your sworn obligations to the board while using these platforms.
Q. Having a family member employed by the school district or elected as a Board of Education Member creates a potential conflict of interest. If this situation pertains to you, how can you assure voters that, if elected, your decisions will be objective and in the best interest of the school district and not seen as nepotism?
A. While I don’t believe this directly applies to me, my only family member employed by the district is my aunt, who is a paraprofessional at Lake Hiawatha Elementary. As always, the kids should be at the forefront of our discussions and decisions.