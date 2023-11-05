Morris County Clerk’s ‘Get Out To Vote’ Event Overflows with Unprecedented Support

MORRIS COUNTY — When an event garners an unexpectedly large turnout in support of a candidate, the situation at The Westin – Governor Morris Hotel’s ballroom is a prime example. It was bustling with attendees, prompting the hotel personnel to continually set up additional tables and chairs to seat the growing number of supporters.

The turnout for Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi’s 10th Annual “Get Out To Vote” campaign was a testament to its far-reaching support. Distinguished guests included Senators, Assembly members, Commissioners, Mayors, Council members, Republican Committee Chairs and members, Republican Committee Club chairs and members, and candidates for various offices. The event drew not just a host of supporters but also representatives from all 39 municipalities of Morris County and even beyond, demonstrating a strong show of support for the County Clerk’s initiative.

County Clerk Ann Grossi, Esq., joined by Commissioner Tayfun Selen, demonstrates unity for the approaching election in Morris County.

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, a Parsippany native, is campaigning for re-election, having already devoted ten years to the role. Her tenure as a Morris County freeholder and a councilwoman for Parsippany-Troy Hills has fortified her experience. Facing competition from Caroline O’Brien of Towaco in the November 7 general election, Grossi has expressed her unwavering commitment to the Clerk’s office and the citizens it serves. Grossi’s re-election campaign hinges on her dedication and her extensive legal and administrative background, which she believes are crucial to capably managing the County Clerk’s Office functions. She vows to tackle upcoming challenges with the same efficacy that has marked her past decade in office.



Mayor Mark Taylor of Florham Park Expresses Support for Ann Grossi’s Bid for Morris County Clerk

Grossi said she was also proud of the quality of services that her office provides.

“I receive compliments from the public all of the time, which reinforces my vision for the Clerk’s Office since it is a direct service provider to the public.

During her tenure, Ann Grossi has overseen the introduction of several programs and services aimed at enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of the Morris County Clerk’s Office.

Key initiatives include:

The launch of a free mobile app designed to streamline services for residents. A property fraud alert system that offers free protection for property owners against fraudulent activities. The establishment of free email subscription alerts to keep the community informed. The maintenance of active social media platforms to engage with residents and provide timely updates.

Furthermore, Grossi’s office has modernized the process for handling passport applications by:

Transitioning to an appointment-only system for passport services. Creating a comprehensive passport acceptance division, which also offers passport and visa photo services. Providing specialized county identification cards, catering to military veterans, Gold Star Families, and seniors. Offering Notary Public services to residents.

In addition to these services, her office has developed an election night reporting website, providing real-time updates and enhancing transparency around election results. These advancements reflect Grossi’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovative solutions to serve the residents of Morris County more effectively.

Morris County Young Republican Chairman Christopher Paz, Parsippany resident Mario Fiorini and Matt Malat, Chief of Staff for Assemblyman Christian Barranco

Nick Grossi with Robert Quinn

Assemblyman Christian Barranco and Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella

Mrs. Amy Bucco and Senator Anthony M. Bucco

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Frank Neglia, Parsippany Council Candidate Adam Kandil, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany Council Candidate Matt McGrath and Thomas Mooney

Parsippany Township Council Candidate Adam Kandil and Rockaway Borough Mayor Thomas Mulligan

Amanda and Matthew McGrath

Pat Munitillo with Morris County Sheriff James Gannon

Parsippany Council Candidate Adam Kandil, Senator Joseph Pennchio, and Parsippany Council Candidate Matt McGrath