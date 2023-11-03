Friday, November 3, 2023
Bernard Clarkin Joins Kiwanis Club, Welcomed by Leaders

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Bernard Clarkin has joined the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and was welcomed by notable members such as Frank Cahill, who is the former Lieutenant Governor of Division 9, and Carol Tiesi, the President of the club. The Kiwanis Club is a global organization dedicated to serving the children of the world, and it's always great to hear about new members joining to contribute to their local communities.
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany resident Bernard Clarkin was one of the newest members to join the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Club member Frank Cahill sponsored Bernie into the club.

Club President Carol Tiesi said “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and our community than to welcome a new member to our club? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Bernie to our club. We welcome Bernie to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

President Carol Tiesi extended a warm welcome to Bernard “Bernie” Clarkin as one of the newest members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Expressing the club’s joy and commitment, President Tiesi emphasized the importance of each member and the positive impact they bring to the community. Bernie’s vast experience and dedication to the Parsippany community are certainly valuable assets to the club, and his induction promises to further the club’s mission of service and community improvement.

Bernie has an impressive background! He brings a wealth of financial expertise and knowledge to the table, given his experience as a Certified Public Accountant and former Chief Financial Officer. His educational background from renowned institutions like Georgetown University and Fairleigh Dickinson University further attests to his credentials. Additionally, his long-standing residency in Parsippany and his involvement with the Knoll Advisory Committee demonstrate his commitment to the community.

Sponsor Frank Cahill honored Bernard “Bernie” Clarkin by placing the Kiwanis pin on him. This act signifies Bernie’s official induction into the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and represents the unity, service, and commitment embodied by the club’s members. With this pinning ceremony, Bernie is warmly welcomed into the Kiwanis family, and the club celebrates the addition of another dedicated member to its ranks.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.  It is not religious-based or partisan in any way.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany supports ten K-Kids clubs, Lake Parsippany Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Intervale School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School, Lake Hiawatha Elementary School, Troy Hills Elementary School, Northvail Elementary School, Knollwood School, and Rockaway Meadow Elementary School, two builders clubs, Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School; two Key Clubs, Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School and one Aktion Club.

Interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact President Carol Tiesi. Click here to view the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany website.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
