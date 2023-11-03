Bernard Clarkin Joins Kiwanis Club, Welcomed by Leaders

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany resident Bernard Clarkin was one of the newest members to join the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Club member Frank Cahill sponsored Bernie into the club.

Club President Carol Tiesi said “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and our community than to welcome a new member to our club? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Bernie to our club. We welcome Bernie to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

President Carol Tiesi extended a warm welcome to Bernard “Bernie” Clarkin as one of the newest members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Expressing the club’s joy and commitment, President Tiesi emphasized the importance of each member and the positive impact they bring to the community. Bernie’s vast experience and dedication to the Parsippany community are certainly valuable assets to the club, and his induction promises to further the club’s mission of service and community improvement.

Bernie has an impressive background! He brings a wealth of financial expertise and knowledge to the table, given his experience as a Certified Public Accountant and former Chief Financial Officer. His educational background from renowned institutions like Georgetown University and Fairleigh Dickinson University further attests to his credentials. Additionally, his long-standing residency in Parsippany and his involvement with the Knoll Advisory Committee demonstrate his commitment to the community.

Sponsor Frank Cahill honored Bernard “Bernie” Clarkin by placing the Kiwanis pin on him. This act signifies Bernie’s official induction into the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and represents the unity, service, and commitment embodied by the club’s members. With this pinning ceremony, Bernie is warmly welcomed into the Kiwanis family, and the club celebrates the addition of another dedicated member to its ranks.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. It is not religious-based or partisan in any way.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany supports ten K-Kids clubs, Lake Parsippany Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Intervale School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School, Lake Hiawatha Elementary School, Troy Hills Elementary School, Northvail Elementary School, Knollwood School, and Rockaway Meadow Elementary School, two builders clubs, Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School; two Key Clubs, Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School and one Aktion Club.

