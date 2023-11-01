New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants Invites Students to Apply for Scholarships

MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA) is accepting applications for its accounting scholarships. Now in its 64th year, the scholarships are awarded to college-bound New Jersey high school seniors, as well as sophomore, junior, and senior accounting students at New Jersey colleges or universities. The scholarships also include minority high school awards. The deadline for high school scholarships is December 8, 2023, and the deadline for college scholarships is January 8, 2024.

Scholarships for High School Seniors

College-bound New Jersey high school seniors who intend to major in accounting or obtain a concentration in accounting at a four- or two-year institution are welcome to apply for a $1,500 scholarship. Students with a cumulative 3.2 grade point average or a minimum 1260 SAT OR 26 ACT score (if taken) are eligible.

In its third year, the Deloitte Scholars High School Minority Scholarship, funded by the Deloitte Foundation, is open to college-bound high school seniors intending to major in accounting or obtain a concentration in accounting at a four- or two-year institution. To be eligible, applicants must meet the same academic GPA/test requirements as the other high school applicants but must also identify as an ethnic minority. The awards are $1,500 each.

Scholarships for College Students

The NJCPA is accepting applications for $6,500 one-year scholarships from juniors majoring in accounting who are entering their senior year and seniors who are enrolling in an accounting-related graduate program. Applicants must be a New Jersey resident, have a GPA of 3.2, and have at least 12 accounting credits by the end of the spring 2024 semester.

New Jersey college sophomores or second-year students at New Jersey community colleges who are continuing their education at a four-year college in the fall are encouraged to apply for a $2,000 one-year award. Applicants must have a 3.2 GPA, be a New Jersey resident and have at least six accounting credits by the end of the spring 2024 semester.

The NJCPA Scholarship Fund, which is supported by NJCPA member donations, has given out more than $7 million in awards to more than 2,000 New Jersey students since its inception in 1960.

“The scholarships are a great way to introduce these students to the NJCPA and let them know there is a vast resource of professionals available who want nothing more than to support them in their journey to become accounting professionals and CPAs. As a past scholarship recipient myself, I know firsthand the value of connecting very early in this career path,” said Henrietta Fuchs, CPA, president of the NJCPA Scholarship Fund and partner at CohnReznick LLP.

“It’s an honor to reward the academic achievements of these outstanding students who are on their way to becoming the next accounting professionals and CPAs in this great career. We are pleased to be able to assist them along that journey thanks to the generosity of our members,” added Aiysha (AJ) Johnson, MA, IOM, CEO and executive director of the NJCPA.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic performance, standardized test scores, essays, and personal interviews. For a complete list of eligibility requirements and to apply for the awards click here. Winners will be notified in March 2024.