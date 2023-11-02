Mayor Barberio’s Council Candidates Refuse to Debate

PARSIPPANY — My name is Judy Hernandez, and I’m running for Parsippany Town Council. My running mates Bernard Clarkin, Matt Kavanagh and I are profoundly disappointed that our opponents have chosen to hide from their records by refusing to debate prior to the election on November 7. There are six candidates running for three seats on the Parsippany Town Council. All were invited by the League of Women Voters to participate in a debate. The Hernandez, Clarkin, Kavanagh team agreed, while our opponents did not even acknowledge the invitation. Due to their lack of response, Parsippany voters are being denied the chance to question those who seek to lead our community.

This is a disservice to the residents of Parsippany. A debate would have been the public’s opportunity to interview the candidates for the job of representing them. Refusing a job interview is disqualifying in any other circumstance. Their decision is an insult to the people they claim to want to represent.

Democracy thrives when constituents are engaged. Candidate debates and forums provide us with knowledge to make an informed decision when we vote. Communities thrive when engaged citizens exercise their civic duty and make informed choices. The candidates we elect will make decisions affecting our lives and community. Candidate debates enable us to determine the candidates that best reflect our concerns and values.

The refusal to debate by our opponents sends a sad and cynical message to the people of Parsippany. My running mates and I care enough to listen to you and earn your vote. If elected on Nov 7th, Bernard Clarkin, Matt Kavanagh, and I will continue to listen and be YOUR voice on the Parsippany Town Council.