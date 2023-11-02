Thursday, November 2, 2023
HomeLocal NewsMayor Barberio’s Council Candidates Refuse to Debate
Local News

Mayor Barberio’s Council Candidates Refuse to Debate

Press Release
By Press Release
0
8
Bernard Clarkin, Judy Hernandez, and Matt Kavanagh
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — My name is Judy Hernandez, and I’m running for Parsippany Town Council. My running mates Bernard Clarkin, Matt Kavanagh and I are profoundly disappointed that our opponents have chosen to hide from their records by refusing to debate prior to the election on November 7. There are six candidates running for three seats on the Parsippany Town Council. All were invited by the League of Women Voters to participate in a debate. The Hernandez, Clarkin, Kavanagh team agreed, while our opponents did not even acknowledge the invitation. Due to their lack of response, Parsippany voters are being denied the chance to question those who seek to lead our community.

This is a disservice to the residents of Parsippany. A debate would have been the public’s opportunity to interview the candidates for the job of representing them. Refusing a job interview is disqualifying in any other circumstance. Their decision is an insult to the people they claim to want to represent.

Democracy thrives when constituents are engaged. Candidate debates and forums provide us with knowledge to make an informed decision when we vote. Communities thrive when engaged citizens exercise their civic duty and make informed choices. The candidates we elect will make decisions affecting our lives and community. Candidate debates enable us to determine the candidates that best reflect our concerns and values. 

The refusal to debate by our opponents sends a sad and cynical message to the people of Parsippany. My running mates and I care enough to listen to you and earn your vote. If elected on Nov 7th, Bernard Clarkin, Matt Kavanagh, and I will continue to listen and be YOUR voice on the Parsippany Town Council.

spot_img
Previous article
New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants Invites Students to Apply for Scholarships
Press Release
Press Release
The above press release was submitted to Parsippany Focus. Focus policy is print the content verbatim as submitted.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »