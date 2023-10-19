Thursday, October 19, 2023
Clear Out Unused Medications Safely on Take Back Day

Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Have unused prescription medications cluttering up your cabinet? There’s a safe way to dispose of them.

The Township of Parsippany’s Take Back Day prescription medication collection event on Saturday, October 28, is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Waterview Marketplace Shopping Mall, situated at 70 Waterview Boulevard.

Participants may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box. If an original container is submitted, the individual should remove any identifying information from the prescription label.

All solid-dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container.

The depositor should ensure that the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazards posed by blood-borne pathogens.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
