Clear Out Unused Medications Safely on Take Back Day

PARSIPPANY — Have unused prescription medications cluttering up your cabinet? There’s a safe way to dispose of them.

The Township of Parsippany’s Take Back Day prescription medication collection event on Saturday, October 28, is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Waterview Marketplace Shopping Mall, situated at 70 Waterview Boulevard.

Participants may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box. If an original container is submitted, the individual should remove any identifying information from the prescription label.

All solid-dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container.

The depositor should ensure that the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazards posed by blood-borne pathogens.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.