Tuesday, October 17, 2023
HomeLocal NewsTradition Returns: St. Ann’s Church Hosts Its 12th Fall Extravaganza
Local News

Tradition Returns: St. Ann’s Church Hosts Its 12th Fall Extravaganza

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
55
This year, the festival boasts an impressive roster of 37 vendors, ensuring a diverse and exciting shopping experience.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY - St. Ann’s Church is excited to welcome community members and visitors to its 12th Annual Fall Festival, taking place on November 17 and 18. This cherished event has become a staple of the community’s autumn celebrations, fostering an atmosphere of fellowship, fun, and faith.

This year, the festival boasts an impressive roster of 37 vendors, ensuring a diverse and exciting shopping experience. Attendees can look forward to unique and lovingly crafted items from vendors such as Stitching Queens, as well as renowned brands like Mary Kay and Pampered Chef. From handmade crafts that capture the essence of creativity to high-quality products that make everyday life a bit more luxurious, there’s something for everyone.

But the Fall Festival is more than a shopping spree—it’s an opportunity for spiritual enrichment. The event will encompass ministry opportunities, allowing participants to explore their faith and how they can contribute to its vibrant tapestry. Community members are encouraged to learn more about these opportunities and consider how they might become more actively involved in the church’s mission.

Adding to the festivities, the fair will feature a traditional bake sale, offering a variety of homemade treats that promise to delight your taste buds. Whether you crave sweet, savory, or something in between, our talented community members have you covered with their culinary creations.

The excitement doesn’t stop there! The Tricky Trays event, scheduled for both days, offers participants the chance to win fantastic prizes. With the luck of the draw, you could walk away with a treasure. Additionally, don’t miss out on the 50-50 raffle—a game of chance with the thrill of anticipation.

The festival’s schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, November 17: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 18: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It’s all happening at St. Ann’s, located at 781 Smith Road, Parsippany. Mark your calendars, invite your friends and family, and prepare for a festival filled with joy, faith, and community spirit. Whether you’re continuing a yearly tradition or joining the fun for the first time, St. Ann’s Fall Festival is the place to be this November!

spot_img
Previous article
Make Money While Supporting Democracy: Poll Workers Needed
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »