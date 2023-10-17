Tradition Returns: St. Ann’s Church Hosts Its 12th Fall Extravaganza

PARSIPPANY - St. Ann’s Church is excited to welcome community members and visitors to its 12th Annual Fall Festival, taking place on November 17 and 18. This cherished event has become a staple of the community’s autumn celebrations, fostering an atmosphere of fellowship, fun, and faith.

This year, the festival boasts an impressive roster of 37 vendors, ensuring a diverse and exciting shopping experience. Attendees can look forward to unique and lovingly crafted items from vendors such as Stitching Queens, as well as renowned brands like Mary Kay and Pampered Chef. From handmade crafts that capture the essence of creativity to high-quality products that make everyday life a bit more luxurious, there’s something for everyone.

But the Fall Festival is more than a shopping spree—it’s an opportunity for spiritual enrichment. The event will encompass ministry opportunities, allowing participants to explore their faith and how they can contribute to its vibrant tapestry. Community members are encouraged to learn more about these opportunities and consider how they might become more actively involved in the church’s mission.

Adding to the festivities, the fair will feature a traditional bake sale, offering a variety of homemade treats that promise to delight your taste buds. Whether you crave sweet, savory, or something in between, our talented community members have you covered with their culinary creations.

The excitement doesn’t stop there! The Tricky Trays event, scheduled for both days, offers participants the chance to win fantastic prizes. With the luck of the draw, you could walk away with a treasure. Additionally, don’t miss out on the 50-50 raffle—a game of chance with the thrill of anticipation.

The festival’s schedule is as follows:

Friday, November 17: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 18: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It’s all happening at St. Ann’s, located at 781 Smith Road, Parsippany. Mark your calendars, invite your friends and family, and prepare for a festival filled with joy, faith, and community spirit. Whether you’re continuing a yearly tradition or joining the fun for the first time, St. Ann’s Fall Festival is the place to be this November!