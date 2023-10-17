Parsippany Driver Nabbed for Doubling Speed Limit in New Hampshire

RANDOLPH, NH — A Parsippany motorist was apprehended on Sunday, October 15, after being caught driving at nearly double the speed limit in northern New Hampshire.

State authorities reported that just before midday, Sergeant Garrett Rella of the New Hampshire State Police Troop F Barracks detected a 2021 Black BMW, registered in New Jersey, traveling east on Route 2 in Randolph. The vehicle was clocked at a startling 108 mph in an area with a posted limit of 55 mph.

The offender, identified as 28-year-old Naga Venkata Nitesh Kumar Bangaru from Parsippany, was taken into custody and faces charges of reckless operation.

Bangaru was subsequently released on personal recognizance bail and is set for a future arraignment in Berlin District Court.

Under New Hampshire statutes an individual found guilty of driving a vehicle recklessly, or causes a vehicle to be driven recklessly, as defined in RSA 626:2, II(c), or so that the lives or safety of the public shall be endangered, or upon a bet, wager, or race, or who drives a vehicle for the purpose of making a record, or who drives a vehicle at a speed of 100 miles per hour or greater, and thereby violates any of the provisions of this title or any rules adopted by the director, shall be, notwithstanding the provisions of title LXII, guilty of a violation and fined not less than $500 plus penalty assessment for the first offense and $750 plus penalty assessment for the second offense nor more than $1,000 plus penalty assessment and his or her license or operating privilege shall be revoked for a period of 60 days for the first offense and from 60 days to one year for the second offense.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments

Comments