Saturday, October 7, 2023
HomeLocal NewsWhen Brian Bergen Hosts a Fundraiser, the Turnout is Substantial
Local News

When Brian Bergen Hosts a Fundraiser, the Turnout is Substantial

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
16
Jack Ciattarelli, who represented the 16th legislative district in the New Jersey General Assembly from 2011 to 2018, extended his support to Assemblyman Brian Bergen.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Recently, Assemblyman Brian Bergen organized a fundraiser in support of his re-election to the Assembly. The event highlighted his widespread appeal and popularity, as every time Brian Bergen hosts such an occasion, there’s always an impressive turnout.

Dignitaries from various levels of government were present in the audience, showing their support for Bergen.

Brian Bergen has been a member of the Assembly since January 2020.

The event highlighted his widespread appeal and popularity, as every time Brian Bergen hosts such an occasion, there’s always an impressive turnout.

A combat veteran, Brian Bergen served with distinction for eight years in the U.S. Army after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. During his military service, he was an officer, company commander, and Apache helicopter pilot – assignments that earned him a Bronze Star and the Combat Action Badge for his actions in Iraq.

Morris County Commissioner, Stephen Shaw, along with Randolph resident, Anthony Somma, were among the attendees.

In business, Bergen rapidly progressed through a variety of positions in multiple industries, including finance, operations management, process improvement, general management, executive management at the vice president level, and entrepreneurship. He is the owner of Bergen Botanicals, an interior landscape company, and is in the process of purchasing a second business.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from West Point, an MBA from Rutgers Business School, and a master’s degree in administration of justice and security from the University of Phoenix. He also earned a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certificate in business operations improvement from Villanova University.

Previously he was a Denville Township councilman from 2017 to 2019 and as vice chairman of the zoning board.

Each time Brian Bergen organizes an event, it consistently draws a notable crowd.

He and his wife, Kristin, and their two children, Samantha and Justin reside in Denville.

spot_img
Previous article
Revolutionizing Clean: Sud City Laundromat’s Grand Opening
Next article
Candidates Forum for Candidates of Parsippany Board of Education
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »