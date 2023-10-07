When Brian Bergen Hosts a Fundraiser, the Turnout is Substantial

MORRIS COUNTY — Recently, Assemblyman Brian Bergen organized a fundraiser in support of his re-election to the Assembly. The event highlighted his widespread appeal and popularity, as every time Brian Bergen hosts such an occasion, there’s always an impressive turnout.

Dignitaries from various levels of government were present in the audience, showing their support for Bergen.

Brian Bergen has been a member of the Assembly since January 2020.

A combat veteran, Brian Bergen served with distinction for eight years in the U.S. Army after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. During his military service, he was an officer, company commander, and Apache helicopter pilot – assignments that earned him a Bronze Star and the Combat Action Badge for his actions in Iraq.

Morris County Commissioner, Stephen Shaw, along with Randolph resident, Anthony Somma, were among the attendees.

In business, Bergen rapidly progressed through a variety of positions in multiple industries, including finance, operations management, process improvement, general management, executive management at the vice president level, and entrepreneurship. He is the owner of Bergen Botanicals, an interior landscape company, and is in the process of purchasing a second business.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from West Point, an MBA from Rutgers Business School, and a master’s degree in administration of justice and security from the University of Phoenix. He also earned a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certificate in business operations improvement from Villanova University.

Previously he was a Denville Township councilman from 2017 to 2019 and as vice chairman of the zoning board.

He and his wife, Kristin, and their two children, Samantha and Justin reside in Denville.