Saturday, October 7, 2023
Candidates Forum for Candidates of Parsippany Board of Education

PARSIPPANY — The League of Women Voters of the Morristown Area, the Daily Record, and the Parsippany Woman’s Club co-host a candidates forum for candidates running for the Parsippany Board of Education on October 3, 2023.

The candidates are Nilesh M. Bagdai, Falgun Bakhtarwala, Lily Benavides, Timothy P. Berrios, Andrew Choffo, Nicole Dellafave, Matthew Devitto, Balakrishna “Bala” Samaga, Deitria Smith-Snead, Kendra Von Achen, and Wendy Wright.

This recording is owned and copyrighted by the League of Women Voters and can only be shared in its entirety. For Spanish subtitles, go to the video first on YouTube, choose settings: Choose subtitles, automatic translation, Spanish. Para los subtítulos en español, vaya a el vídeo primero en YouTube, escoja configuración: Elegir subtítulos, traducción automática, español.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
