Candidates Forum for Candidates of Parsippany Board of Education

PARSIPPANY — The League of Women Voters of the Morristown Area, the Daily Record, and the Parsippany Woman’s Club co-host a candidates forum for candidates running for the Parsippany Board of Education on October 3, 2023.

The candidates are Nilesh M. Bagdai, Falgun Bakhtarwala, Lily Benavides, Timothy P. Berrios, Andrew Choffo, Nicole Dellafave, Matthew Devitto, Balakrishna “Bala” Samaga, Deitria Smith-Snead, Kendra Von Achen, and Wendy Wright.

This recording is owned and copyrighted by the League of Women Voters and can only be shared in its entirety. For Spanish subtitles, go to the video first on YouTube, choose settings: Choose subtitles, automatic translation, Spanish. Para los subtítulos en español, vaya a el vídeo primero en YouTube, escoja configuración: Elegir subtítulos, traducción automática, español.