Friday, October 6, 2023
HomeBusiness NewsRevolutionizing Clean: Sud City Laundromat's Grand Opening
Business NewsLocal News

Revolutionizing Clean: Sud City Laundromat’s Grand Opening

Introducing Sud City: A Fresh Spin on Laundry Services in Parsippany.

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
68
Mayor James Barberio Joins Sud City Owners, Anthony Puzino and Wayne Holland, for Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY  — Sud City Laundromat, situated at 83B North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting event.

Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Justin Musella, Frank Neglia, Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill of Parsippany-Troy Hills, and Nicolas Limanov from the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce graced the event.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Chairman Frank Cahill presents Anthony with a plaque on behalf of Parsippany-Troy Hills

Chairman Frank Cahill expressed warm greetings to the laundromat owners, Anthony Puzino and Wayne Holland. Presenting them with a commemorative plaque, he remarked, “On behalf of Parsippany-Troy Hills, I extend hearty congratulations on your grand opening! We’re truly grateful that you chose Parsippany for your enterprise. Wishing you growth and success in your new endeavor. Thanks for enriching our community! #PRIDE IN PARSIPPANY.”

A dedicated Sud City staffer will then handle the washing, drying, folding, and packaging.

Sud City Laundromat promises a top-notch laundry experience to its patrons. Every aspect, from the in-store facilities to the machines, is tailored to ensure customer convenience. One of their standout services is the wash and fold option, allowing customers to either drop their laundry off or arrange a pick-up or delivery. A dedicated Sud City staffer will then handle the washing, drying, folding, and packaging.

For those preferring a hands-on approach, the laundromat offers self-service, featuring robust, commercial-grade machines suitable for heavy usage and large loads. While these machines operate on coins, customers have the flexibility to pay through credit card, Apple Pay, or their bank account via the Payrange mobile app. Sud City is committed to delivering unparalleled laundry services, focusing on superior quality and customer satisfaction.

Sud City Laundromat promises a top-notch laundry experience to its patrons.
Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, Presents a Commemorative Plaque to Sud City’s Owners, Anthony Puzino and Wayne Holland.
Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee and Area Chamber of Commerce Warmly Welcome Sud City to Parsippany.
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Council Meeting – October 2, 2023
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »