Revolutionizing Clean: Sud City Laundromat’s Grand Opening

PARSIPPANY — Sud City Laundromat, situated at 83B North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting event.

Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Justin Musella, Frank Neglia, Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill of Parsippany-Troy Hills, and Nicolas Limanov from the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce graced the event.

Chairman Frank Cahill expressed warm greetings to the laundromat owners, Anthony Puzino and Wayne Holland. Presenting them with a commemorative plaque, he remarked, “On behalf of Parsippany-Troy Hills, I extend hearty congratulations on your grand opening! We’re truly grateful that you chose Parsippany for your enterprise. Wishing you growth and success in your new endeavor. Thanks for enriching our community! #PRIDE IN PARSIPPANY.”

Sud City Laundromat promises a top-notch laundry experience to its patrons. Every aspect, from the in-store facilities to the machines, is tailored to ensure customer convenience. One of their standout services is the wash and fold option, allowing customers to either drop their laundry off or arrange a pick-up or delivery. A dedicated Sud City staffer will then handle the washing, drying, folding, and packaging.



For those preferring a hands-on approach, the laundromat offers self-service, featuring robust, commercial-grade machines suitable for heavy usage and large loads. While these machines operate on coins, customers have the flexibility to pay through credit card, Apple Pay, or their bank account via the Payrange mobile app. Sud City is committed to delivering unparalleled laundry services, focusing on superior quality and customer satisfaction.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, Presents a Commemorative Plaque to Sud City’s Owners, Anthony Puzino and Wayne Holland.