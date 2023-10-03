Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Spot Us on Route 287: Our Billboard Is Live!

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Exciting news for all those commuting through Parsippany! As of yesterday, our billboard advertising has been launched on Route 287. Keep an eye out for it during your travels, and let us know when you spot it. Safe travels and happy viewing!

If you believe in the mantra #SHOPLOCAL, there’s an app for that! Morris Now, a dedicated non-profit initiative, has made its mission to uplift local businesses in Morris County, especially in these challenging times when many have shifted to online shopping amidst the pandemic.

Here’s why every resident and business owner in Morris County should consider Morris Now:

  1. Support for Local Economy: Local businesses form the backbone of our community. They pay local taxes, employ our neighbors, and support various community initiatives. By supporting them, we’re directly investing in our community’s growth and sustainability.
  2. All-in-One App: Available for free on Google Play and the Apple Store, Morris Now isn’t just about shopping. It offers local news, weather updates, event listings, and even free classifieds. It’s essentially your digital gateway to everything in Morris County.
  3. For Businesses: If you’re a local business owner, don’t miss out! Claim your free business listing at www.morrisnow.com and make your establishment more visible to the community.
  4. Stay Informed: Apart from promoting local shopping, the app serves as a hub of information, ensuring residents are always in the loop about what’s happening in the county.

For more details or assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out to Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000. Make the shift today, download the app, and let’s champion the cause of supporting our local businesses!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

