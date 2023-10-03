Spot Us on Route 287: Our Billboard Is Live!

PARSIPPANY — Exciting news for all those commuting through Parsippany! As of yesterday, our billboard advertising has been launched on Route 287. Keep an eye out for it during your travels, and let us know when you spot it. Safe travels and happy viewing!

If you believe in the mantra #SHOPLOCAL, there’s an app for that! Morris Now, a dedicated non-profit initiative, has made its mission to uplift local businesses in Morris County, especially in these challenging times when many have shifted to online shopping amidst the pandemic.

Here’s why every resident and business owner in Morris County should consider Morris Now:

Support for Local Economy: Local businesses form the backbone of our community. They pay local taxes, employ our neighbors, and support various community initiatives. By supporting them, we’re directly investing in our community’s growth and sustainability. All-in-One App: Available for free on Google Play and the Apple Store, Morris Now isn’t just about shopping. It offers local news, weather updates, event listings, and even free classifieds. It’s essentially your digital gateway to everything in Morris County. For Businesses: If you’re a local business owner, don’t miss out! Claim your free business listing at www.morrisnow.com and make your establishment more visible to the community. Stay Informed: Apart from promoting local shopping, the app serves as a hub of information, ensuring residents are always in the loop about what’s happening in the county.

For more details or assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out to Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000. Make the shift today, download the app, and let’s champion the cause of supporting our local businesses!