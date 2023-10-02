UmaSofia of Parsippany Named Miss Teen USA

PARSIPPANY — UmaSofia Srivastava was named Miss Teen USA. She competed against other young women in the pageant, which assesses contestants in personal interviews, athletic wear, and evening gowns.

Miss New Jersey Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava was crowned Miss Teen USA 2023 after prevailing over 50 other competitors at the live-streamed pageant in Reno, Nevada.

Among the other top finishers, Miss New York Teen USA Stephanie Skinner was named first runner-up, and Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA Maggie Ross was second runner-up.

UmaSofia Srivastava wore a white minidress with a multicolor floral detail throughout. To secure her Miss Teen USA victory, Srivastava wore a Jovani gown from the brand’s spring 2024 collection. The floor-length gown featured layered lilac fabric with rosette details.

UmaSofia, 16, of Parsippany, is a high school Junior at the Academy of St. Elizabeth. She attended Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Brooklawn Middle School, and her freshman year at Parsippany Hills High School. She was a GRO student since first grade and was involved in many school activities and clubs.

UmaSofia Srivastava is the first Mexican-Indian Miss New Jersey Teen USA and hopes to become a UN ambassador. She works with the Lotus Petal Foundation to help underprivileged children in India receive a well-rounded education, proper nutrition, and healthcare. UmaSofia also collected over 1,000 books for the Bridge of Books Foundation to donate to inner-city kids in New Jersey.

She authored and illustrated her book, The White Jaguar, to inspire people of all ages to embrace what makes them unique. Throughout the book, there are four languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, and French – all of which she speaks.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, October 2023. Click here to read the magazine.