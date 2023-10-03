Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Professional Physical Therapy Hosts Ribbon Cutting Celebration

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Dave Grancagnolo, Regional Director of Operations, Denna Swanson, Occupational Therapist, Alex Bua, Vice President Operations NJ, Mayor James Barberio, Meera Bajaj, Clinical Director of Professional Physical Therapy, Parsippany-Troy Hills Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Councilman Frank Neglia, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Councilman Justin Musella and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov.
PARSIPPANY  — On Saturday, September 23, Professional Physical Therapy proudly opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, offering guests an inside look at their cutting-edge facility equipped with the latest in rehabilitation technology.

Meera Bajaj, Clinical Director of Professional Physical Therapy, shared, “This state-of-the-art facility is a testament to our commitment to delivering tailored and impactful care to our patients. We’re excited to introduce our services to the community.”

Attendees enjoyed guided tours of the facility, highlighting the sophisticated equipment and spaces optimized for patient care. The event also allowed them to interact with the skilled team of therapists and gain insights into the range of services provided, spanning pain management, post-operative rehabilitation, sports injuries, workplace injuries, chronic conditions, fall prevention, and balance training.

Mayor James Barberio commended Meera Bajaj on the opening, noting the vital role such services play, from aiding student-athletes to assisting adults in their fitness journeys. “Your offerings fill a significant gap in our community, and I foresee a bright future for Professional Physical Therapy here.”

Key community figures, including Councilman Justin Musella, Frank Neglia, Chairman Frank Cahill of Parsippany Economic Development, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, and board members Nicolas Limanov and Ildiko Peluso, graced the occasion.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development presented a plaque to Meera Bajaj, Clinical Director of Professional Physical Therapy, thanking her for choosing Parsippany

Chairman Cahill conveyed his congratulations, stating, “We’re grateful you chose Parsippany for your venture. Wishing you tremendous success. You’ve added to our community’s pride.”

Offering both physical and hand therapy services, each patient at Professional Physical Therapy is assured personalized care tailored to their needs, delivered by seasoned therapists.

Situated at 333 Littleton Road, the center is a proud member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
