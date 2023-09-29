Saturday, September 30, 2023
Rain or Shine: Resilient Kids Overcome Weather, Raise Funds for Parsippany Food Pantry

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The proud students pose with Mayor James Barberio and Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr.
PARSIPPANY — The 3rd Annual FUNdRAISER for the Parsippany Food Pantry 2023, spearheaded by Vivan Bhattacharya, a Third Grade Student at Littleton Elementary, has successfully concluded, amassing a total of $1,050.00. This initiative, involving the creative contributions of Sathvikha Bharanidharan, Joey Carson, Ashneel Kumar, Eishan Kumar, and Vivan Bhattacharya, transformed children’s art into salable greeting cards, with all proceeds benefiting the pantry.

Art and effort from other young contributors like Ashmi Mazumder, Connor Kaczorowski, Amyra Rai, Anhik Jena, and Ashi were pivotal in the fundraising process. The funds were graciously received by Michele Picone, the Director of Health and Human Services, at the Parsippany Food Pantry.

The students with Michele Picone, the Director of Health and Human Services, at the Parsippany Food Pantry

This marked Vivan’s third consecutive year orchestrating the FUNdRAISER in an effort to uplift the community. Although a planned sales event at the Parsippany Farmers Market on September 8 was canceled due to weather conditions, the resilient young fundraisers improvised, opening shop from a car trunk at Veteran’s Park after the rain and engaging with passersby.

The support and encouragement from Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Principal Staples of Littleton Elementary School, and the generous residents of Parsippany were instrumental in scaling this initiative, initiated during COVID-19, to new heights. Their combined efforts and community spirit translated into over a thousand dollars in donations, a testament to the generosity of Parsippany’s residents.

Heartfelt thanks are extended to the benevolent friends, family, and residents of Parsippany who have supported this cause, enabling it to evolve from a small endeavor to a substantial contribution to the community.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
