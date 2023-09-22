Vincent P. Fox, Jr.: Pillar of Parsippany Community, Devoted Family Man, and Advocate for Public Service, Passes Away

PARSIPPANY — Vincent P. Fox, Jr., 80, a beloved brother, father, grandfather, friend, and pillar of the community, passed away, surrounded by family, on Monday, September 18, 2023. Vincent was born in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Gertrude “Sally” Fox Braun and the late Vincent P. Fox.



Vincent was a loving Brother to Barbara Bullwinkel, Susan Turner, and Maryann Fox (In Law). He is also survived by his former spouse and mother of his children, Patricia Fox. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Robert.



The Fox Family moved to New Jersey settling in Parsippany where Vincent spent the majority of his 80 years. Vincent had fond memories of growing up in Lake Parsippany.



As a father, Vincent was exceptional, instilling in his children, Nicole Fox-Beadle (Jim), Vincent Fox (Ingrid), and Danielle Fox (Benjamin), the values of integrity, perseverance, and the importance of family. He was a source of wisdom and support, guiding them through life’s challenges and celebrating their triumphs. Vincent was a doting grandfather to Nathalia, Padraig, Brennan, and Jameson cherishing every moment spent with them. Affectionately known as Daideo to his grandkids, he loved playing with them in the pool, teaching them archery, and coin collecting, and working with them on Social Studies projects.



Vincent shared his heart and his wisdom with everyone. He acted as a father figure to many of his nephews and nieces. Vincent’s heart extended beyond his family. He leaves behind many close friends that he considered family. Equal parts confidant and storyteller, Vincent was engaging and loved his fireside chats as much as dancing the night away.

Vincent was an avid outdoorsman and a self-professed “student of politics interested in sharing his opinion.” Vincent’s calling was in public service, before opening up his own Consulting Firm, Environmental Strategies, he served as the President of the Jersey Battered Women’s Shelter, Deputy Director of the Hackensack Meadowlands Development Commission, and Second Lieutenant in the National Guard.



Vincent also assisted many friends, including his late brother, John, in running for elected office at the local, county, and state levels of government.



Vincent was a long-time aid, and friend, to the late Assemblyman Alex DeCroce and the late Congressman Dean Gallo.



Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial, a celebration of his life, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, at St. Christopher R.C. Church, 1050 Littleton Road, Parsippany.



Visiting hours are on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany.



(In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Vincent’s memory to the Deidre House, 8 Court Street, Morristown, New Jersey 07960.

