Saturday, September 23, 2023
HomeLocal NewsVincent P. Fox, Jr.: Pillar of Parsippany Community, Devoted Family Man, and...
FeaturedLocal News

Vincent P. Fox, Jr.: Pillar of Parsippany Community, Devoted Family Man, and Advocate for Public Service, Passes Away

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
344
Vincent P. Fox, Jr.,
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY  — Vincent P. Fox, Jr., 80, a beloved brother, father, grandfather, friend, and pillar of the community, passed away, surrounded by family, on Monday, September 18, 2023. Vincent was born in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Gertrude “Sally” Fox Braun and the late Vincent P. Fox.

Vincent was a loving Brother to Barbara Bullwinkel, Susan Turner, and Maryann Fox (In Law). He is also survived by his former spouse and mother of his children, Patricia Fox. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Robert.

The Fox Family moved to New Jersey settling in Parsippany where Vincent spent the majority of his 80 years. Vincent had fond memories of growing up in Lake Parsippany.

As a father, Vincent was exceptional, instilling in his children, Nicole Fox-Beadle (Jim), Vincent Fox (Ingrid), and Danielle Fox (Benjamin), the values of integrity, perseverance, and the importance of family. He was a source of wisdom and support, guiding them through life’s challenges and celebrating their triumphs. Vincent was a doting grandfather to Nathalia, Padraig, Brennan, and Jameson cherishing every moment spent with them. Affectionately known as Daideo to his grandkids, he loved playing with them in the pool, teaching them archery, and coin collecting, and working with them on Social Studies projects.

Vincent shared his heart and his wisdom with everyone. He acted as a father figure to many of his nephews and nieces. Vincent’s heart extended beyond his family. He leaves behind many close friends that he considered family. Equal parts confidant and storyteller, Vincent was engaging and loved his fireside chats as much as dancing the night away.
Vincent was an avid outdoorsman and a self-professed “student of politics interested in sharing his opinion.” Vincent’s calling was in public service, before opening up his own Consulting Firm, Environmental Strategies, he served as the President of the Jersey Battered Women’s Shelter, Deputy Director of the Hackensack Meadowlands Development Commission, and Second Lieutenant in the National Guard.

Vincent also assisted many friends, including his late brother, John, in running for elected office at the local, county, and state levels of government.

Vincent was a long-time aid, and friend, to the late Assemblyman Alex DeCroce and the late Congressman Dean Gallo.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial, a celebration of his life, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, at St. Christopher R.C. Church, 1050 Littleton Road, Parsippany.

Visiting hours are on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany.

(In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Vincent’s memory to the Deidre House, 8 Court Street, Morristown, New Jersey 07960.

spot_img
Previous article
200 Club of Morris County’s Second Annual First Responder Day Cancelled
Next article
Mount Tabor and Lake Hiawatha Fire Departments Conduct Joint Rapid Intervention Drill; Showcase Proficiency to Parsippany Town Council
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »