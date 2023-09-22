Mount Tabor and Lake Hiawatha Fire Departments Conduct Joint Rapid Intervention Drill; Showcase Proficiency to Parsippany Town Council

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor and Lake Hiawatha Fire Departments engaged in a collaborative drill focusing on Rapid Intervention on Thursday, September 21. The concept of a Rapid Intervention Company (RIC) is pivotal in firefighting services; it’s a dedicated team whose primary responsibility is to assist if a firefighter is imperiled during a fire operation. This particular training is paramount within the firefighting community, with these departments being among the select few in Morris County proficient in RIC operations.

The fire departments welcomed members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council to witness their crews in action during this drill, offering an in-depth view of their operational methods and readiness. They were also open to addressing any queries posed during the event. Council Vice President Michael dePierro and Councilman Justin Musella marked their presence at this event, enhancing its significance.

Council Vice President Michael dePierro had a hands-on experience as he participated in a demonstration during the joint drill focused on Rapid Intervention by Mount Tabor and Lake Hiawatha Fire Departments.

Bryan Crawford, Chief, of Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department, voiced the mutual sentiments, stating, “We frequently encounter each other at various dinners and fundraisers throughout the year; however, extending an invitation to the Parsippany Township Council for a live training session at the Morris County Fire Academy seemed mutually advantageous.”

Fire department members devoutly invest hundreds of hours annually in training, responding to emergencies, and participating in community events. Their dedication is not confined to the town’s boundaries as many Parsippany agencies routinely extend their support to neighboring towns during emergencies, enhancing mutual aid and cooperation.

For those interested in learning more about the efforts and operations of the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department and the Lake Hiawatha Fire Department, additional information is available here for Mount Tabor and here for Lake Hiawatha.

This event not only served as a display of the departments’ capability and commitment but also as an educational platform for the community and council members, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the indispensable services provided by these departments.