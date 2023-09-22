PARSIPPANY — Step Up Family Services Celebrates the Inauguration of New Location with a Grand Opening Ribbon-Cutting event at 239 New Road, Suite A-302, Parsippany.

Staci Chmielewski, LCSW, Clinical Director, John Vitug, BCBA, co-founder Step Up Behavioral Services, Mayor James Barberio, Dr. David Timpanaro, founder and CEO, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov cutting the ribbon

On hand for the occasion were Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov.

During the ceremony, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill presented a plaque to Dr. David Timpanaro and said “Congratulations on your grand opening! We want to express our gratitude for selecting Parsippany as the location for your business. We wish you success and prosperity in your new venture. Thank you for being a part of our community!”

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee presented a plaque during the celebration

Step Up Family Services is dedicated to serving communities throughout New Jersey by offering a spectrum of services including In-Home therapy, ABA services, outpatient counseling, social skills enhancement, and various other group programs. They hold a firm belief in collective empowerment and mutual growth, aiming to elevate each child, family, and individual they collaborate with, enabling them to achieve their set goals. Their philosophy is entrenched in the idea of stepping up together to face challenges and find solutions.

Everyone experiences moments when a listening ear is crucial, and at times, more structured support is needed. Their experienced team offers effective, individualized services, meeting individuals at their points of need with a unique and tailored approach. Every requirement is addressed with a collaborative strategy, ensuring the formulation of a suitable treatment plan.

They strive to assist individuals in discovering healing, revitalizing energy, and recognizing their innate strengths. They embrace an approach of a partnership involving children, families, providers, and community members, concentrating on listening to concerns and tailoring treatment plans accordingly.

The organization is led by Dr. David Timpanaro, founder and CEO, Lia Timpanaro, the Program Director, John Vitug, BCBA, co-founder of Step Up Behavioral Services, and Staci Chmielewski, LCSW, Clinical Director. They vow to accompany you through every step of your journey, helping you evolve through your struggles, leverage your strengths, build a supportive network, and progress to where you aspire to be.

Step Up Family Services pledges to uphold values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, providing a protective and supportive environment for all staff and clients. They foster a culture where individuals are valued based on their skills and contributions, without discrimination based on race, nationality, sexuality, gender, or religion. By connecting on a deeper, empathetic level, they aim to empower one another and ascend collectively as a unified community.

Step Up Family Services can be reached by calling (973) 298-0763 or click here to visit their website.