Potential Tropical Storm: Parsippany Office of Emergency Vigilantly Monitors Developing Weather Conditions

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Office of Emergency Management continues to closely monitor the potential impacts of a developing Tropical Storm Ophelia off the Southeast Coast.



At the time of this update, there are currently no weather-related warnings for the Township of Parsippany.



The effects of this storm have been modified and are currently forecasted to be 2-4” of rain with locally heavier amounts possible, a slight chance of flash flooding, and winds between 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph.