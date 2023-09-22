Saturday, September 23, 2023
Potential Tropical Storm: Parsippany Office of Emergency Vigilantly Monitors Developing Weather Conditions
Potential Tropical Storm: Ophelia strengthens as it approaches East Coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Tropical Storm Ophelia strengthens as it approaches East Coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Office of Emergency Management continues to closely monitor the potential impacts of a developing Tropical Storm Ophelia off the Southeast Coast.

At the time of this update, there are currently no weather-related warnings for the Township of Parsippany.

The effects of this storm have been modified and are currently forecasted to be 2-4” of rain with locally heavier amounts possible, a slight chance of flash flooding, and winds between 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph.

