Saturday, September 23, 2023
Sal Pocchia Honored for Lifetime Achievement of Five Gallons of Blood Donation

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Sal, his daughter Nicole, and Mayor James Barberio
PARSIPPANY — Sal Pocchia, an employee of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, achieved the remarkable milestone of donating a lifetime total of five gallons of blood.

Mayor James Barberio honored this commendable act at the Township Council meeting on Tuesday, September 19, by bestowing upon him a certificate of recognition.

Mayor Barberio commended Sal’s altruistic contributions, noting, ‘Sal Pocchia’s generous donations have profoundly affected numerous lives over the years, especially benefiting neonatal patients who react to specific enzymes in Sal’s blood.’

The Mayor took this opportunity to inspire more individuals to emulate Sal’s spirit of giving and contribute by donating blood.”

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
