Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 Celebrates Annual Members/Recruitment Picnic

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 Celebrates Community with Memorable Picnic at Lake Hiawatha's Knoll Park
PARSIPPANY  — Morris County’s Order Sons of Italy In America – Lodge 2561 recently hosted their eagerly awaited “2023 Annual Members/Recruitment Picnic” at Knoll Park in Lake Hiawatha on Sunday, September 17.

With ideal weather conditions setting the mood, around 100 guests reveled in an unforgettable day filled with genuine bonds and fellowship. The attendees were treated to an extensive spread of mouth-watering dishes, freshly prepared on-site by Brownstone Catering.

The Sons of Italy actively organizes numerous charitable and community-driven fundraisers annually, dedicating all proceeds directly to various charitable causes. This event stands out, serving as a special occasion for members, their loved ones, and potentially new faces to gather and commemorate.

Parsippany Hills Council Vice President Michael dePierro, Delores dePierro and Parsippany Hills Council President Loretta Gragnani

An enriching experience shared with both familiar and fresh faces alike. Kudos to the Sons of Italy for pulling off yet another memorable event!

For more information on Morris County’s Order Sons of Italy In America – Lodge 2561, click here.

Amidst the laughter, delicious food, and spirited conversations at the Sons of Italy picnic, Charlie Alfano stood out as a beacon of joy.
Brownstone Catering truly outdid themselves at the Sons of Italy gathering. As guests mingled and shared stories, they were drawn to the impressive spread that awaited them.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
