Knights of Columbus Presents: A Beatles Experience in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Join the Knights of Columbus for an unforgettable evening with “Re-Live the Beatles Live Show,” one of the most acclaimed Beatles tribute bands. This ensemble is set to deliver a captivating performance in Parsippany.
Event Details:
- Venue: All Saints Academy, 189 Baldwin Road, Parsippany.
- Date: Saturday, October 28.
- Timings: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:00 p.m.
While many have heard or watched clips of the Beatles, few can claim to have experienced their live magic. Despite the Beatles’ brief nine-year span (1962-1969), their music continues to resonate.
Don’t miss out on a chance to immerse yourself in a show that fans rave is “just like watching the Beatles live!”
Tickets are limited and expected to sell fast.
- Advance Tickets: $25.00
- Seniors and Veterans: $20.00
- At-the-door (if available): $30.00
To secure your tickets, contact Bill Adams at (201) 602-3621.
This one-night-only spectacle promises great entertainment, and proceeds support the Knights of Columbus’s Youth and Charity Funds, assisting those who need a helping hand. As the Beatles would say, “We can all get by with a little help from my friends.” This band guarantees a pitch-perfect night!
Reserve Your Spot Now! For any inquiries, reach out to Steve Roman at (973) 540-9889.