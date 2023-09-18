Knights of Columbus Presents: A Beatles Experience in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Join the Knights of Columbus for an unforgettable evening with “Re-Live the Beatles Live Show,” one of the most acclaimed Beatles tribute bands. This ensemble is set to deliver a captivating performance in Parsippany.

Event Details:

Venue: All Saints Academy, 189 Baldwin Road, Parsippany.

All Saints Academy, 189 Baldwin Road, Parsippany. Date: Saturday, October 28.

Saturday, October 28. Timings: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:00 p.m.

While many have heard or watched clips of the Beatles, few can claim to have experienced their live magic. Despite the Beatles’ brief nine-year span (1962-1969), their music continues to resonate.

Don’t miss out on a chance to immerse yourself in a show that fans rave is “just like watching the Beatles live!”

Tickets are limited and expected to sell fast.

Advance Tickets: $25.00

$25.00 Seniors and Veterans: $20.00

$20.00 At-the-door (if available): $30.00

To secure your tickets, contact Bill Adams at (201) 602-3621.

This one-night-only spectacle promises great entertainment, and proceeds support the Knights of Columbus’s Youth and Charity Funds, assisting those who need a helping hand. As the Beatles would say, “We can all get by with a little help from my friends.” This band guarantees a pitch-perfect night!

Reserve Your Spot Now! For any inquiries, reach out to Steve Roman at (973) 540-9889.