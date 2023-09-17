Tuesday, September 19, 2023
HomeBeyond ParsippanyMorris County Schools to Receive $23 Million in State Funding for Critical...
Beyond ParsippanyLocal NewsSchool News

Morris County Schools to Receive $23 Million in State Funding for Critical Upgrades

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
78
File Photo
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY – A significant financial windfall is headed towards Morris County schools, thanks to a new state-wide initiative. The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) and the New Jersey Schools Development Authority (SDA) have approved nearly $450 million in construction funding, of which Morris County schools are slated to receive approximately $23 million.

Governor Phil Murphy stated that the funding would invest in “hundreds of school projects” across New Jersey. The funds are designed to address various high-priority needs, such as HVAC systems, leaky roofs, and inefficient boilers. The NJDOE will administer the grants, determined by each school’s specific needs.

Morris County’s allocation comes primarily from the State’s Debt Defeasance and Prevention Fund. This strategy is set to save taxpayers approximately $350 million that would otherwise have been incurred through 30-year bonds at current interest rates.

Local districts including Dover Town, Florham Park, and Morris School District are among the beneficiaries. The grants represent at least 40% of eligible costs for these projects, addressing health and safety issues and other critical requirements.

“This funding is part of a state and local partnership that will invest in hundreds of school projects while saving a significant amount of taxpayer dollars,” said Governor Phil Murphy.

Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Commissioner of Education, noted, “This funding will benefit countless students in hundreds of schools throughout New Jersey.”

Senate President Nicholas Scutari highlighted “Where we invest taxpayer money reflects our priorities and we will always put our kids first.”

The overall cost of these projects in Morris County exceeds $1 billion, including local contributions. This grant initiative not only improves local schools but also provides local tax relief.

The approved funds are a significant stride towards meeting the critical infrastructure needs of Morris County schools. It is a win-win situation that will benefit students, taxpayers, and educators alike by upgrading facilities and providing a better learning environment.

spot_img
Previous article
Liz Cheney to Headline Drew Forum at MPAC: A Deep Dive into Policy, Leadership, and Bipartisanship
Next article
Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 Celebrates Annual Members/Recruitment Picnic
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »