Morris County Schools to Receive $23 Million in State Funding for Critical Upgrades

MORRIS COUNTY – A significant financial windfall is headed towards Morris County schools, thanks to a new state-wide initiative. The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) and the New Jersey Schools Development Authority (SDA) have approved nearly $450 million in construction funding, of which Morris County schools are slated to receive approximately $23 million.

Governor Phil Murphy stated that the funding would invest in “hundreds of school projects” across New Jersey. The funds are designed to address various high-priority needs, such as HVAC systems, leaky roofs, and inefficient boilers. The NJDOE will administer the grants, determined by each school’s specific needs.

Morris County’s allocation comes primarily from the State’s Debt Defeasance and Prevention Fund. This strategy is set to save taxpayers approximately $350 million that would otherwise have been incurred through 30-year bonds at current interest rates.

Local districts including Dover Town, Florham Park, and Morris School District are among the beneficiaries. The grants represent at least 40% of eligible costs for these projects, addressing health and safety issues and other critical requirements.

“This funding is part of a state and local partnership that will invest in hundreds of school projects while saving a significant amount of taxpayer dollars,” said Governor Phil Murphy.

Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Commissioner of Education, noted, “This funding will benefit countless students in hundreds of schools throughout New Jersey.”

Senate President Nicholas Scutari highlighted “Where we invest taxpayer money reflects our priorities and we will always put our kids first.”

The overall cost of these projects in Morris County exceeds $1 billion, including local contributions. This grant initiative not only improves local schools but also provides local tax relief.

The approved funds are a significant stride towards meeting the critical infrastructure needs of Morris County schools. It is a win-win situation that will benefit students, taxpayers, and educators alike by upgrading facilities and providing a better learning environment.