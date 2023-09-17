Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Liz Cheney to Headline Drew Forum at MPAC: A Deep Dive into Policy, Leadership, and Bipartisanship

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney
MORRIS COUNTY — Liz Cheney is set to headline the inaugural Drew Forum event of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 23, hosted at Morristown’s Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC).

Drew University’s recent president, Hilary L. Link, will guide the discussion.

Former U.S. Representative from Wyoming, Liz Cheney, is slated to delve deep into policy discussions, the essence of principled leadership, and prospects for bipartisanship.

In 2022, Cheney, in the company of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was honored with the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library’s Profile in Courage Award. Cheney’s unwavering stand for democracy also earned her special recognition.

Together with her father, the former Vice President Dick Cheney, she penned “Exceptional: Why the World Needs a Powerful America.” Additionally, this December she’s set to unveil her new book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.”

This gathering is under the patronage of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

For ticket information and more details, head to drew.edu/lizcheney. Tickets can be procured by phoning the MPAC box office at (973) 539-8008 or directly at 100 South Street, Morristown.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
