Mayor Barberio’s Fundraiser: A Gathering of Dignitaries & Strong Support

PARSIPPANY — A full house was evident on Thursday, September 14 at Mayor James Barberio’s Cocktail Fundraiser, held at Barka Mediterranean Seafood & Steak Restaurant in Mountain Lakes.

A prominent gathering of local dignitaries and friends graced the venue, indulging in a delightful evening of culinary treats, beverages, and camaraderie. The support for Mayor James R. Barberio was felt.

Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., was present, along with his election squad for the forthcoming November 7 council race, consisting of Adam Kandil and Matt McGrath.

Kudos to the Barberio and Carifi Unite for the Parsippany team ✅ for orchestrating such a successful event. Best wishes!

Barberio is serving the second year of his third term and is up for re-election in 2025.

Jack Lipps, Parsippany’s Best Pizza owner Gianluca Fernicola, and Jeffrey Long, owner of Physiopros Performance Rehab

Mayor James Barberio and Santosh Peddi

Parsippany-Troy Hills showcased its leadership and prospective representatives in one formidable assembly. Township Council Candidate Matt McGrath, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., and Township Council Candidate Adam Kandil all stood side by side, highlighting the unity and collaborative spirit that defines the township’s political landscape. Such gatherings reiterate the commitment of these individuals to the growth and welfare of the community they serve.

In a significant meeting of leadership, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Michael dePierro and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon came together. Their collaboration underscores the synergy between the township council and county law enforcement, highlighting the dedication and commitment both officials have toward ensuring the safety and progress of the community they represent.