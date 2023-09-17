Mayor Barberio’s Fundraiser: A Gathering of Dignitaries & Strong Support

PARSIPPANY — A full house was evident on Thursday, September 14 at Mayor James Barberio’s Cocktail Fundraiser, held at Barka Mediterranean Seafood & Steak Restaurant in Mountain Lakes.
A prominent gathering of local dignitaries and friends graced the venue, indulging in a delightful evening of culinary treats, beverages, and camaraderie. The support for Mayor James R. Barberio was felt.
Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., was present, along with his election squad for the forthcoming November 7 council race, consisting of Adam Kandil and Matt McGrath.
Kudos to the Barberio and Carifi Unite for the Parsippany team ✅ for orchestrating such a successful event. Best wishes!
Barberio is serving the second year of his third term and is up for re-election in 2025.
