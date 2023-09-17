Mayor Barberio’s Fundraiser: A Gathering of Dignitaries & Strong Support

Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
With heartfelt appreciation, Mayor James Barberio took a moment to thank all attendees for their unwavering support and participation. Recognizing the collective effort and community spirit, the Mayor emphasized the value of coming together for a common cause.
PARSIPPANY  — A full house was evident on Thursday, September 14 at Mayor James Barberio’s Cocktail Fundraiser, held at Barka Mediterranean Seafood & Steak Restaurant in Mountain Lakes.

A prominent gathering of local dignitaries and friends graced the venue, indulging in a delightful evening of culinary treats, beverages, and camaraderie. The support for Mayor James R. Barberio was felt.

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo, Parsippany Council Candidate Matt McGraft, Morris County Clerk. Ann Grossi, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Paul Carifi, jr., Parsippany County Candidate Adam Kandil, and Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen.

Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., was present, along with his election squad for the forthcoming November 7 council race, consisting of Adam Kandil and Matt McGrath.

Kudos to the Barberio and Carifi Unite for the Parsippany team ✅ for orchestrating such a successful event. Best wishes!

Barberio is serving the second year of his third term and is up for re-election in 2025.

Jack Lipps, Parsippany’s Best Pizza owner Gianluca Fernicola, and Jeffrey Long, owner of Physiopros Performance Rehab
Mayor James Barberio and Santosh Peddi
Parsippany-Troy Hills showcased its leadership and prospective representatives in one formidable assembly. Township Council Candidate Matt McGrath, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., and Township Council Candidate Adam Kandil all stood side by side, highlighting the unity and collaborative spirit that defines the township’s political landscape. Such gatherings reiterate the commitment of these individuals to the growth and welfare of the community they serve.
In a significant meeting of leadership, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Michael dePierro and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon came together. Their collaboration underscores the synergy between the township council and county law enforcement, highlighting the dedication and commitment both officials have toward ensuring the safety and progress of the community they represent.
In a display of cooperative governance, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio met with Police Chief Richard Patina. This union between the town’s chief executive and its top law enforcement officer emphasizes their shared vision and commitment to the safety, security, and overall well-being of the Parsippany-Troy Hills community.
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
